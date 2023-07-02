What’s Leaving Netflix in August 2023

Every month, Netflix loses a bunch of movies and series as licensing rights come up for expiration. August 2023 will be no different, with dozens of movies and series set to leave Netflix US.

Beyond the standard movie removals on the first of the month, we’re also going to start seeing a number of high-profile sitcom series leave in the coming months, starting with Moesha.

Few quick notes on removals before we dive into the full list.

Article Continues Below...

We list removals slightly differently compared to different outlets. We list titles on the actual day of removal. That means if you want to watch any of these shows and movies below, you’ll need to watch the day before. So if something below says it’s leaving on August 5th, you must watch on August 4th.

This is a live article and will be continuously updated throughout the month of July 2023 as and when we learn of more removals.

Full List of Removals From Netflix US in August 2023

What’s Leaving Netflix on August 1st, 2023

Being Napoleon (2018)

Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

Bountiful Blessings (2011)

Conan the Destroyer (1984)

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)

Enough (2002)

Entangled (2014)

Five Feet Apart (2019)

Flight (2012)

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)

Hardcore Henry (2015)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Hunter X Hunter (2011) (2014)

I, Frankenstein (2014)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Killing Hasselhoff (2017)

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Seasons 1-5)

Moesha (2000)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

Opening Night (2016)

Over the Hedge (2006)

Romance Doll (2020)

Search WWW (2019)

Shark Tale (2004)

Skyfall (2012)

Sleepless Society Nyctophobia (2019)

Smokey and the Bandit (1977)

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980)

Sniper: Ghost Shooter (2016)

Spanglish (2004)

Stepmom (1998)

Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

The Croods (2013)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

The In-Laws (2011)

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Last Stand (2013)

The Lost Café (2018)

The Ottoman Lieutenant (2017)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

The Wedding Date (2005)

Traffic (2000)

Two Degrees of Murder (2017)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Underworld (2003)

We’re the Millers (2013)

Woman in Gold (2015)

Zookeeper (2011)

What will you be watching on Netflix before it leaves? Let us know in the comments.