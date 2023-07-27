‘Scream’ Seasons 1-3 Leaving Netflix in September 2023

After departing Netflix in international regions in 2022, now it’s time for the United States to see the MTV slasher series based on the hit movie franchise depart.

Airing on MTV for the first two seasons before switching to VH1 for the third and final season, the series is based on the classic horror slasher that first began in the 90s from visionaries Kevin Williamson and Wes Craven. Seasons 1 and 2 followed Emma Duval in Lakewood, Louisiana, whereas the third rebooted series followed a local football star in Atlanta. Both, however, come up against Ghostface.

Many famous faces came and went over the course of three seasons, including the likes of Willa Fitzgerlad, Tyga, Tyler Posey, Keke Palmer, Tom Maden, Connor Wiel, and John Karna.

Netflix US first received season 1 in May 2016 before adding the second season in September later that year. The final season was added to Netflix US in September 2019.

Labeled a Netflix Original title overseas, only seasons 1 to 2 were added but were removed from Netflix in all international territories on July 16th, 2022.

Now just over a year later, all three seasons will be departing Netflix in the US on September 1st, 2023 meaning your last day to watch is August 31st before it departs for good.

Where will Scream The TV Series stream after leaving Netflix?

This is unclear at the current time, although Paramount+ probably seems like a natural home, given it currently houses the majority of the movie entries.

Internationally, the series has not found a streaming home since its removal. Why is this? Likely because of the complicated ownership status of the show. In 2018, The Hollywood Reporter covered some of the turbulence in a settlement with The Weinstein Co. and Lantern Entertainment, looking into the fact the streamer wouldn’t have to stream season 3 internationally (although it still did pick it up in the States).

Will you miss Scream when it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.