‘The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window’ Resurges in the Netflix Top 10s

SEO-title nightmare The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window has been resurging in the Netflix top 10s in recent days but only in Latin American regions. What’s happening? Is it another TikTok bump?

Released in January 2022, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window was one of the first major English-language shows Netflix released throughout the year. While initially making a strong impression, the show never put in particularly strong numbers for Netflix, only appearing in the top 10s in most regions for a couple of weeks at most.

Over a year and a half later, we’re seeing the show re-appear in the Netflix top 10s in 17 countries. As you can see from FlixPatrol below:

Now you’ll notice that these are all Latin American countries, and that’s when I turned to look at searches on TikTok for the Spanish language show title, “La mujer de la casa de enfrente de la chica en la ventana.”

Once searching for that on TikTok, you can see many recent videos with plenty of viewership.

One of the key accounts driving the views is “@Okyi23,” who has ripped the show but is uploading the entirety in several parts. How are they doing it? Recording their television screen.

Most recent clips are getting hundreds of thousands of views which must be triggering enough people to seek out the show on Netflix itself and, thus, get into the top 10s.

Once there, you can see dozens of new clips of the show uploaded over the past few weeks, and if we look at the interest in the hashtag “#lamujerdelacasadeenfrente” we can see it’s been spiking over the last few weeks.

Once in the top 10, the show will appear more prominently in the Netflix UI and drive more traffic again.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the so-called “TikTok Bump” for Netflix shows and movies. Earlier this year, we saw it play out with the limited series Maid which resurged for a number of weeks on TikTok with, again, someone uploading the entire show online, and once that began to catch on, other clips from past and new clips began catching fire.

Ginny & Georgia is perhaps the show that’s best known for doing well on TikTok, now up to 17.1 (!) billion views on the main show hashtag.

TikTok continues to be a double-edged sword for Netflix. One the one hand, it’s clearly driving people to watch shows and movies on Netflix. On the other, it’s sucking away valuable watch time from Netflix and ripping its best content.

Hat tip to nick2pick on Twitter for throwing this our way and to FlixPatrol for diligently picking up the top 10s, as always.