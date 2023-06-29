‘Moesha’, ‘Sister Sister’, ‘Girlfriends’ & More Sitcoms Set to Leave Netflix

Three years ago, Netflix in the United States acquired several licensed sitcom hits from years prior from the now-defunct UPN Network, including plenty of fan favorites. Now, starting with Moesha, they will slowly be removed throughout the remainder of 2023. Here’s what you need to know.

Please note: All these removals only apply to Netflix in the United States.

In the summer of 2020, you may remember that Netflix made a big announcement via its Strong Black Lead brand that, in the United States, they would soon be streaming a selection of classic shows (mostly comedy sitcoms) that all aired in the 90s or 2000s.

Between August and October 2020, seven shows were added in total that had once aired on UPN, The CW, or BET (all owned or partially owned by Paramount Global).

Following their additions to Netflix, there was plenty of speculation that we may eventually see a revival of sorts for several of the shows. A month after Moesha was added, Brandy suggested that revival was being discussed, although nothing eventually materialized.

Now, starting from August 1st, 2023, all the shows added to Netflix will be slowly removed from Netflix exactly three years after their initial addition. Netflix confirmed the first removal, Moesha, in their recent July 2023 removals guide.

Let’s run through what shows will be removed and when:

Moesha (Seasons 1-6 – 127 episodes) – Set to be removed August 1st – Last day to watch July 31st

– Set to be removed August 1st – Last day to watch July 31st The Game (Seasons 1-3 – 64 episodes) – Set to be removed August 15th – Last day to watch August 14th

– Set to be removed August 15th – Last day to watch August 14th Sister Sister (Seasons 1-6 – 119 episodes) – Set to be removed September 1st – Last day to watch August 31st

– Set to be removed September 1st – Last day to watch August 31st Girlfriends (Seasons 1-8 – 172 episodes) – Set to be removed September 11th – Last day to watch September 10th

– Set to be removed September 11th – Last day to watch September 10th The Parkers (Seasons 1-5 – 110 episodes) – Set to be removed October 1st – Last day to watch September 30th

– Set to be removed October 1st – Last day to watch September 30th Half & Half (Seasons 1-4 – 91 episodes) – Set to be removed October 15th – Last day to watch October 14th

– Set to be removed October 15th – Last day to watch October 14th One on One (Seasons 1-5 – 113 episodes) – Set to be removed October 15th – Last day to watch October 14th

That means by October 15th, 796 television episodes will have departed Netflix in the United States by mid-October 2023. It may be the case that Netflix is able to renegotiate contracts for these shows to keep them for a while longer but as it stands that looks unlikely.

Of course, popular sitcom comedies leaving Netflix are nothing new. Over the past few years, we’ve seen some huge titles, whether The Office or Friends, leave Netflix, and this continues that trend, but it’s worth noting that Netflix has been licensing other television series as of late. Suits and S.W.A.T., for example, have recently joined Netflix US for a fixed period of time.

The good news for most of these shows is that there are a number of other streaming options in the United States as it stands, despite other services pruning their libraries. In the case of most of the shows listed above, Hulu and Paramount+ are both currently carrying the shows in full. Many are also partially streaming on free services like Pluto TV and Tubi.

Will you miss these classic comedy series when they leave Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.