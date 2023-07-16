‘Knightfall’ Leaving Netflix in August 2023

Knightfall, the captivating historical drama, is set to bid farewell to Netflix in the United States and several other countries in August 2023.

Originally airing on the History Channel, Knightfall debuted in December 2017 and quickly gained a devoted following for its riveting narrative and impressive production values. After only two seasons, the show was sadly canceled.

Set in the 14th century, Knightfall is set in the perilous world of the Knights Templar, a legendary order of warrior monks. Fueled by a talented ensemble cast, including Tom Cullen, Jim Carter, and Mark Hamill, Knightfall brought the medieval era to life with its richly detailed sets, authentic costumes, and intense battle sequences.

If you love The Last Kingdom, this should be right up your alley.

Netflix acquired the global streaming rights to Knightfall starting in 2018 and in other regions in 2019. In the United States, season 1 arrived on October 12th in 2018 with the second and what we now know to be the final season added in August 2019.

Now, exactly four years after that final season was added, a removal notice is now showing for August 13th being your last day to watch and the actual removal date for both seasons of Knightfall planned for August 14th.

The removal currently applies to countries including:

United States

The Netherlands

Portugal

India

Israel

South Korea

and others

When will Knightfall leave Netflix in other regions?

It’s worth noting that not all regions of Netflix are losing the show on August 14th but it will be slowing departing Netflix globally in the coming months and years.

Netflix in some regions like the United Kingdom and Canada will hang on to the show for a little longer, but not too much longer.

Our intel currently suggests countries like the United Kingdom are set to lose the title on December 1st, 2023.

Want to see more of the series and movies leaving Netflix in the US? You can find more on what’s set to leave Netflix here and some of our top picks of what to watch before they depart here.