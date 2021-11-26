‘The Great British Baking Show’ Spin-off Leaving Netflix in January 2022

Bad new baking fans, more of The Great British Baking Show is set to depart as we enter into 2022 with the spin-off season, The Beginnings leaving on January 1st, 2022.

Quick note: if you’re outside the United States, this definitely does not apply to you as this spin-off is only streaming there.

Netflix US has become the streaming home of The Great British Baking Show (The Great British Bake-off as it’s known in the UK) for a number of years but sadly has been losing some of the earlier seasons (which are listed on Netflix separately to the main show).

Earlier in 2021, we saw the removal of Masterclass which had three seasons consisting of 15 episodes total. Those all departed in April 2021.

In late 2018, Netflix added the earlier seasons of The Great British Baking Show which carry PBS branding (the network carried the show before Netflix picked it up exclusively in 2018).

The show in question is the 10 episode first season labeled on Netflix as The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings which was added to Netflix on November 1st, 2018. The show notably features Mary Berry, Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins who all later departed the series.

Now over 3 years later, all 10 episodes are set to leave on January 1st, 2022.

With the removal of The Beginnings, that’ll leave just the flagship show which currently has 9 collections streaming (collection 9 just recently wrapped up with episodes dropping weekly on Netflix).

The Holiday specials are also still on Netflix with three seasons currently available plus season 4 (which actually originally aired in late 2020) coming in early December 2021.

In other Bake-off news, Channel 4 in the UK just re-upped their deal with Love Productions for future seasons of the show. It’s unclear how many more Netflix are set to receive exclusively before having to renew.

For more on what’s leaving Netflix in the United States refer to our leaving guide for January 2022 which will be continuously updated throughout December and into the first month of the new year.