It’s time to have a look at what’s due to be departing Netflix in the United States throughout November 2021. This ongoing post will be updated over time to reflect all the movies and shows leaving throughout the month.

For those unfamiliar with how our leaving posts work, here’s a quick intro. We typically get word of titles leaving Netflix around 30 days before they’re due with said titles carrying removal notices. We get an expanded list towards the end of the month prior from Netflix with additional removals.

You may notice our removals list looks a little different from other outlets. That’s because we strive to pick up every removal and not just the handpicked titles in the Netflix PR release. In addition, we list titles on their actual day of removal and not the day before like other outlets.

Missed any of the October 2021 removals? We’re continuing to update those removals here.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix in November 2021

Leaving Netflix on November 1st

Ajji (2017)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Asees (2018)

B.A.P.S. (1997)

Battle: Los Angeles (2011)

Beowulf (2007)

Billy on the Street (Seasons 1-4)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

CLANNAD (Volumes 1-2)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cracked Up: The Darrell Hammond Story (2018)

Creators (2015)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Gaddar: the Traitor (2015)

Haikyu!! (Seasons 1-2)

In My Country (2018)

Inception (2010)

Jatts in Golmaal (2013)

Just You (Season 1)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Little Monsters (1989)

Little Singham: Mahabali (2019)

Love Around (Season 1)

Love Family (Season 1)

Love Me or Leave Me (Season 1)

Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! (Season 1)

Maid-Sama! (Season 1)

Major Payne (1995)

Malcolm X (1992)

Mile 22 (2018)

Mundeyan Ton Bachke Rahin (2014)

Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You (2016)

Premonition (2007)

Reckoning (Limited Series)

Snowden (2016)

Spanish Affair 2 (2015)

Swiped (2018)

Swordfish (2001)

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Bittersweet (2017)

The Boulet Brothers Dragula (Seasons 1-2)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Impossible (2012)

The Losers (2010)

The Original Kings of Comedy (2000)

The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin (2017)

Under Siege (1992)

Yeh Hai Bakrapur (2014)

Yes Man (2008)

Leaving Netflix on November 2nd

Prospect (2018)

