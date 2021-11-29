‘Daughter From Another Mother’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix in December 2021

Not even a year after the first season was released, season 2 of Daughter From Another Mother (known as Madre sólo hay dos in Spanish) is prepping its second season for release on Netflix for Christmas Eve 2021 (December 24th, 2021).

First released on January 20th, 2021 Daughter From Another Mother is a comedy series that originates out of Mexico and was created by Carolina Rivera and Fernando Sariñana. The series went on to be viewed by 23 million households within the first 28 days of release.

Decider.com gave the series a “STREAM IT” rating saying that the show “grounds a premise that would normally seem outlandish, making it seem plausible that two mothers with opposite philosophies and lives will come together after their babies are switched by accident. And, the show can be very funny at times.”

While details on the second season are in short supply for the moment, we have been provided with a small taster as to what we can expect and a trailer via Netflix’s Latin American YouTube account:

“As Ana and Mariana go down a rocky road to make amends, new loves and exciting career opportunities shake their family dynamics to the core.”

The trailer on Youtube only carries Spanish subtitles but trailers found on Netflix feature English and other subtitles.

Ludwika Paleta will be returning to play the role of Ana Servín as will Paulina Goto who plays Mariana Herrera.

Kenya Marquez will direct an episode going into the second season and joining the cast for season 2 includes Vicky Araico, Samantha Orozco, and Roy Verdiguel.

Interestingly, the series was left out of the main December 2021 preview for the month new releases but we’ll soon be including it in ours in due course.

Are you excited for another season of Daughter From Another Mother coming to Netflix on December 24th? Let us know in the comments.