Seasons 1-6 of the ‘Saint Seiya’ Leaving Netflix in December 2021

After arriving on Netflix with much fan-fare in 2019, anime fans will be disappointed to learn that all six seasons of Saint Seiya are scheduled to leave Netflix in December 2021. The removal of the anime will be a giant loss for the Netflix library, and sure to disappoint millions of fans worldwide.

Saint Seiya is a Japanese anime series based on the manga of the same name by author Masami Kurumada. The franchise first rose to prominence when its serialization began in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in January 1986. In October of that year, the very first episode of the anime adaptation aired, and history was made.

The ‘Saints’ great warriors who wield the power of the constellations are tasked with guarding the reincarnated goddess Athena and protecting the Earth from the forces of evil.

When are all 6 seasons of Saint Seiya leaving Netflix?

By searching for Saint Seiya on your Netflix App or web browser you will find that the last day the series is available to stream is December 14th, 2021. This means by the time you wake up on the morning of the 15th of December, all six seasons will have been removed from the library.

Due to the time zone difference, Saint Seiya will leave Netflix Australia on December 14th, 2021.

Why are all 6 seasons of Saint Seiya leaving Netflix?

To put it simply, the streaming license Netflix had for Saint Seiya was only temporary, and seemingly, only for a short period of time.

The first three seasons of Saint Seiya were added to Netflix on October 15th, 2019, the fourth season was added on January 1st, 2020, and the final two seasons were added on April 1st, 2020.

This means from the first season, Netflix only had a license to stream Saint Seiya for 26 months.

Once Saint Seiya leaves the USA and Australia library, only Netflix Canada will be streaming the anime.

Where will I be able to stream Saint Seiya next?

In the USA there’s a handful of streaming services where Saint Seiya could land next, the most likely of those are Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll, Hulu, and FUNimation. However, it’s still unclear where Saint Seiya will be able to stream next.

Will Saint Seiya return to Netflix?

Between now and December 15th, there is a chance that Netflix could renew its streaming license for Saint Seiya. But as it stands Saint Seiya will be leaving Netflix in December.

The series could also return to Netflix sometime in the future once it has streamed elsewhere.

Will you be disappointed to see Saint Seiya leave Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!