‘Soul Eater’ Scheduled to Leave Netflix in December 2021

The popular anime series Soul Eater is currently showing a removal notice in the United States with season 1 set to depart on Netflix on December 1st, 2021. The show is also streaming on Netflix Canada where a removal notice is also present.

The dark fantasy series based on the manga by Square Enix eventually went on to see 51 episodes air between 2008 and 2009. In North America, the distribution rights are still held by Funimation but originally aired on Adult Swim and Funimation Channel.

If you’ve never checked out the anime series before, here’s what you can expect:

“Maka and the other students at the Death Weapon Meister Academy must kill 99 evil humans and one witch, absorbing their spirits when they die.”

Now, all 51 episodes are set to leave Netflix in the United States and Canada with an expiration date currently set for December 1st, 2021 meaning your last day to watch will be on November 30th, 2021.

The series has come and gone in recent years. The series was first added to Netflix in September 2014 before departing in November 2016. It was then re-added to Netflix on December 1st, 2017.

Now, after four years, it’s scheduled to leave again with Netflix looking like they’ll let the license go again but whether it’s forever, we don’t quite know.

Where will Soul Eater stream after leaving Netflix?

As Funimation holds the license, the series is obviously available via Funimation’s streaming service.

Beyond them, Hulu currently holds the license to the series too but given they’re not the actual owners, it’s likely for a fixed period of time.

The anime notably comes from the studio Bones which is currently prepping the release of the new Millarworld anime series Super Crooks for release on Netflix globally on November 25th.

The studio is also known for My Hero Academia and Mob Psycho 100 but also worked on the Netflix Originals Godzilla Singular Point and Carole & Tuesday.

Will you miss Soul Eater when it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments.