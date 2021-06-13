What’s Leaving Netflix This Week: June 14th to 20th, 2021

All of the titles listed below are set to depart from Netflix over the next 7 days. We’ll pick out three of our top picks on what you should catch before it departs and list the entire departures list for June 14th through June 20th.

If you want to see what’s leaving Netflix further ahead, we’ve now got a decent collection of titles set to depart throughout July 2021 in the US so keep an eye on those here. For the full list of what’s departed in June 2021, head here.

Now here’s what we’ll be checking out before they depart.

Big Kill (2019)

Leaving Netflix: Friday.

Westerns are criminally underrated on Netflix and this week, one of the smaller Westerns released in 2019 is set to depart but you do have a good chunk of the week to get your watch in early.

Directed and written by Scott Martin, the movie follows two misfit gamblers who are on the run from the authorities but they continue their tricks in an old boomtown.

Reviews for this one weren’t particularly strong but if you’re a fan of the genre, check it out.

Skin Wars: Fresh Paint

Leaving Netflix: Tuesday

RuPaul’s Drag Race sadly isn’t streaming on Netflix in the United States which is what he’s most commonly known for. Before then, one of his earlier shows which often gets overlooked is a Skin Wars: Fresh Paint which was canned after a single season.

9 episodes are available on Netflix and sees six artists from varying backgrounds compete in the art of body art.

Goldie (2019)

Leaving Netflix: Sunday

One of the recent winners at the Tribeca Film Festival is Goldie which released two years ago.

The movie, directed by Sam de Jong, tells the story of a young teenager who grew up in a family shelter and dreams of being a dancer. This is her story of trying to get there.

While critics adored this film, audiences since have been less kind. It’s your last chance to check it out before it departs at the end of the week.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving Netflix on June 13th

Ant Scream (2010)

Convict (2014)

Flimflam (2016)

Savage Raghda (2018)

The Cell (2017)

The Right One (2011)

Leaving Netflix on June 15th

3 Seconds Divorce (2018)

A Family Man (2016)

Humsafar (Season 1)

LEGO House – Home of the Brick (2018)

Memory Games (2018)

Monopoly (The Bank Of Luck) (2017)

Skin Wars: Fresh Paint (2016)

Leaving Netflix on June 16th

Humsafar (2011)

Zindagi Gulzar Hai (2012)

Leaving Netflix on June 18th

Antariksha Ke Rakhwale (2018)

Big Kill (2018)

Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers (2018)

Dragonkala Ka Rahasya (2018)

Samudri Lootere (2018)

Super Bheem Bana Vajraveer (2018)

The Underwear (2017)

Leaving Netflix on June 19th

Club Friday The Series 7 (2016)

Love Rhythms – Accidental Daddy (2016)

The Darkest Dawn (2016)

The Underwear (2017)

Leaving Netflix on June 20th

Goldie (2019)

Hungerford (2014)

Salem: His Sister’s Father (2014)

What will you miss from Netflix when it departs this week? Let us know in the comments.