Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix in July 2021

It’s already time to look ahead at what’s set to leave Netflix next and below, we’ll cover everything we know that’s set to depart Netflix in the United States throughout July 2021.

Of course, the big titles set to leave Netflix on the start of July are two ViacomCBS classic series. We’re referring to Twin Peaks and The Twilight Zone which have both been streaming on Netflix for years.

Few quick housekeeping notes if you’re not familiar with removals on Netflix.

Firstly, removals on Netflix happen because Netflix essentially rents a large number of its titles (referred to a licensed content). It does so for a fixed period of time and what you see below is when that license period is up.

We typically learn of removals 30 days before titles are due to depart. We also get an additional list from Netflix PR towards the end of the prior month.

You may notice our list is both a little longer and different from most outlets. This is because Netflix PR doesn’t include everything and it lists titles a day before they’re actually scheduled to leave.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix in July 2021

Leaving Netflix on July 1st, 2021

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A Thousand Words ()2021

The Accountant of Auschwitz (2018)

Acts of Violence (2018)

Angamaly Diaries (2017)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Back to the Future Part III (1990)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Behind the Newsroom (1 Season)

The Best Man (1999)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Cappucino (2017)

Castle of Stars(2017)

Chicken Kokkachi (2017)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Club Friday The Series 8 (Seasons)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Daffedar (2017)

Death Race 2 (2010)

Dream Big: Engineering Our World (1 Season)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

The Feels (2018)

Fiddler on the Roof (1971)

For the Win (1 Season)

Flowering Heart (Season 1)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Gemini (2018)

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Gothika (2003)

Herrens Veje (2018)

Hormones (3 Seasons)

Inst@famous (2018)

Immortals (Season 1)

Invictus (2009)

Jason X (2001)

K-911 (1999)

K9 P.I. (2002)

Kaviyude Osyath (2017)

Killers (2010)

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure (1994)

The Leged of Michael Mishra (2016)

Leprechaun (1993)

Little Singham Bandarpurr Mein Hu Ha (2019)

Lovey Dovey (1 Season)

Ma Chu Ka (2017)

Mac & Devin Go to High School (2012)

Melodies of Life: Born This Way (1 Season)

Melvin Goes to Dinner (2003)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad (1988)

Open Season (2006)

Our Shining Days (2017)

Paathi (2017)

Pareethi Pandaari (2017)

Paulettante Veedu (2016)

Redemption (2013)

Road to Yesterday (2015)

Room on the Broom (2012)

The Roomate (2011)

Roonpi Secret Love (3 Seasons)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Sarvopari Palakkaran (2017)

Scarface (1983)

Secret (2007)

Shorts (2009)

Slobby’s World (1 Season)

Sotus the Series (1 Season)

Stone Age (2017)

Suicide (2016)

Tayo the Little Bus Movi: Mission Ace (Seasons 2-3)

Theeram (2017)

ThirTEEN Terrors (2014)

Tik Tok (2016)

Top Grier (2018)

Training Day (2001)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Viswasapoorvam Mansoor (2017)

We, the Marines (1 Season)

What a Winderful Family! (2017)

What Women Want (2000)

Winchester (2018)

You Carry Me (2015)

Leaving Netflix on July 2nd

The Code: 2014 (1 Season)

The Code: 2011(1 Season)

Dance Academy: The Comeback (2017)

Deep 92016)

Deep Water (2016)

Flowering Hearts (1 Season)

Stone Age: The Legendary Pet (1 Season)

Tayo the Luttle Bus (3 Seasons)

Titipo Titipo (2018)

The Twilight Zone (Seasons 1-3 & Season 5)

Twin Peaks (Seasons 1-2)

Zombie Dumb (2018)

Leaving Netflix on July 6th

100 Days of Solitude (2018)

Speech & Debate (2017)

The Iron Lady (2011)

Leaving Netflix on July 7th

Catwalk: Tales from the Cat Show Circuit (2018)

Leaving Netflix on July 8th

The Invitation (2015)

Magi: Adventure of Sinbad (Season 1) Netflix Original departure

Leaving Netflix on July 9th

Krishna Balram (2019)

Leaving Netflix on July 13th

Hyroi’s Bed & Breakfast (2018)

The Signal (2014)

Leaving Netflix on July 14th

Blood & Treasures (2016)

Fatal Destiny (2016)

My True Friend (2012)

Leaving Netflix on July 15th

Froning: The Fittest Man in History (2016)

Holidays (2016)

Lusers (2015)

Mater (2017)

Hunting Season (2017)

Leaving Netflix on July 16th

Devil’s Gate (2017)

Princess and the Frog (2009)

Leaving Netflix on July 17th

Mary and the Witch’s Flower (2017)

Leaving Netflix on July 18th

Hank: Five Years from the Brink (2013)

Leaving Netflix on July 20th

Intelligence (Season 1)

Lovesick (Season 1) – This is not the Netflix Original series

May You Prosper (2017)

Leaving Netflix on July 22nd

My Hotter Half (Season 1)

Leaving Netflix on July 23rd

Oh My Ghost

Oh My Ghost 2

Oh My Ghost 3

Oh My Ghost 4

Leaving Netflix on July 29th

The Croods (2013)

Leaving Netflix on July 31st

Spotlight (2015)

