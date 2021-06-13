‘The Weekend Away’ Netflix Movie: What We Know So Far

Adding to its collection of adaptations of best-selling novels, Netflix has acquired another one, a twisty thriller called The Weekend Away which will be based on the novel of the same name by author Sarah Alderson.

Alderson herself will be adapting the screenplay for the movie. A prolific author, Alderson has published 20 books that includes bestselling novels Losing Lila, The Sound and Out of Control and thrillers In her Eyes, The Stalker and Friends like These. About the Netflix adaptation Alderson said the following:

“I am so excited to see The Weekend Away make it to the screen. To have adapted my own novel makes it even more special, and I am thrilled that Leighton will be bringing this character to life.”

The Weekend Away will be helmed by director Kim Farrant. Farrant is known for her films Strangeland and Angel of Mine, and she was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival for the former in 2015.

Ben Pugh, Charlie Morrison and Erica Steinberg will produce The Weekend Away for 42 as part of their overall deal with Netflix. Kari Hartfield serves as executive producer and produces alongside Veselin Karadjov, Charlie Morrison, Ben Pugh, and Erica Steinberg. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s The Weekend Away.

What’s the plot of The Weekend Away?

Netflix’s The Weekend Away will be based on the best-selling thriller of the same name by Sarah Alderson. It is the story of two best friends, Kate and Orla who have overcome personal setbacks and no matter what life throws at them, they always look forward to their annual weekend way. This year they are on a trip to Lisbon, and everything is perfect until Orla wakes up to find Kate missing. With only a fuzzy memory of the previous night and the police not helping, her frantic search uncovers devastating secrets closer to home.

The official logline reads as follows:

“A weekend getaway to Croatia goes awry when a woman is accused of killing her best friend and her efforts to get to the truth uncover a painful secret.”

Who is cast in The Weekend Away?

Variety revealed in June 2021 that Leighton Meester (The Roommate, Gossip Girl, Single Parents) will lead Netflix’s The Weekend Away and play Orla, the main lead. Other cast include Christina Wolfe (Batwoman, The Royals), Ziad Bakri (Blind Sun, Screwdriver, Le Bureau de Legendes) and Luke Norris (Poldark, Been So Long)

What’s the production status of The Weekend Away?

Netflix’s The Weekend Away is currently in active development, but no production dates are currently known.

What is the release date of The Weekend Away?

As of June 2021, Netflix hasn’t announced any release dates for The Weekend Away.