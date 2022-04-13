List of Benedict Cumberbatch Movies and Shows on Netflix

How many Benedict Cumberbatch movies and shows are there on Netflix?
There are 3 Benedict Cumberbatch shows and movies currently on Netflix.
What's the highest rated title from Benedict Cumberbatch on Netflix?The Imitation Game is currently the highest rated title on Netflix (according to IMDb) with a score of 8.1/10.
Full List of Movies and Shows Starring Benedict Cumberbatch on Netflix
|Cover
|Title Name
|Released
|Rating
|IMDb
|The Imitation Game
During World War II, a mathematician leads a team of cryptanalysts as they work feverishly to break the Germans' notorious Enigma code.
Streaming Since: 04/29/2019
|2014
|PG-13
|8.1/10
|Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle
An orphaned boy raised by animals in the jungle seizes his destiny while confronting a dangerous enemy -- and his own human origins.
Streaming Since: 12/07/2018
|2018
|PG-13
|6.5/10
|The Power of the Dog
A domineering but charismatic rancher wages a war of intimidation on his brother's new wife and her teen son -- until long-hidden secrets come to light.
Streaming Since: 12/01/2021
|2021
|R
Disclaimer: Data presented is for Netflix US. May not 100% reflect the full Netflix library.
Benedict Cumberbatch Titles No Longer on Netflix
- Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy (2011) - Removed January 2022
- Sherlock (2010) - Removed May 2022
- To the Ends of the Earth (2005) - Removed June 2022
- South Pacific (2009) - Removed April 2022
- The Fifth Estate (2013) - Removed March 2022
- Mark Gatiss: A Study in Sherlock (2016) - Removed May 2022
- Doctor Strange (2016) - Removed December 2022
- Walk with Me (2017) - Removed January 2022
- Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018) - Removed December 2022