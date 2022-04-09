List of Ryan Reynolds Movies on Netflix

HomeNetflix Library A-ZList of Ryan Reynolds Movies on Netflix

Last updated: April 9th, 2022

How many Ryan Reynolds movies are there on Netflix?

There are 6 Ryan Reynolds Movies currently on Netflix.

What's the highest rated title from Ryan Reynolds on Netflix?

Selfless is currently the highest rated title on Netflix (according to IMDb) with a score of 6.5/10.

Full List of Movies starring Ryan Reynolds on Netflix

Cover Title Name Released Rating IMDb
Selfless2015PG-136.5/10
6 Underground2019R6.1/10
Green Lantern 2011PG-13
Safe House 2012R
Red Notice 2021PG-13
The Adam Project 2022PG-13
Disclaimer: Data presented is for Netflix US. May not 100% reflect the full Netflix library.

Ryan Reynolds Titles No Longer on Netflix

  • National Lampoon's Van Wilder (2002) - Removed July 2022
  • The In-Laws (2003) - Removed January 2022
  • The Amityville Horror (2005) - Removed July 2022
  • Definitely, Maybe (2008) - Removed January 2022
  • The Croods (2013) - Removed July 2022
  • Turbo (2013) - Removed September 2022
  • The Voices (2014) - Removed January 2022
  • The Captive (2014) - Removed August 2022
  • Woman in Gold (2015) - Removed February 2022
  • Mississippi Grind (2015) - Removed August 2022
  • Waiting... (2005) - Removed June 2022

