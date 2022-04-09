List of Ryan Reynolds Movies on Netflix

How many Ryan Reynolds movies are there on Netflix?
There are 6 Ryan Reynolds Movies currently on Netflix.
What's the highest rated title from Ryan Reynolds on Netflix?Selfless is currently the highest rated title on Netflix (according to IMDb) with a score of 6.5/10.
Full List of Movies starring Ryan Reynolds on Netflix
|Cover
|Title Name
|Released
|Rating
|IMDb
|Selfless
|2015
|PG-13
|6.5/10
|6 Underground
|2019
|R
|6.1/10
|Green Lantern
|2011
|PG-13
|Safe House
|2012
|R
|Red Notice
|2021
|PG-13
|The Adam Project
|2022
|PG-13
Disclaimer: Data presented is for Netflix US. May not 100% reflect the full Netflix library.
Ryan Reynolds Titles No Longer on Netflix
- National Lampoon's Van Wilder (2002) - Removed July 2022
- The In-Laws (2003) - Removed January 2022
- The Amityville Horror (2005) - Removed July 2022
- Definitely, Maybe (2008) - Removed January 2022
- The Croods (2013) - Removed July 2022
- Turbo (2013) - Removed September 2022
- The Voices (2014) - Removed January 2022
- The Captive (2014) - Removed August 2022
- Woman in Gold (2015) - Removed February 2022
- Mississippi Grind (2015) - Removed August 2022
- Waiting... (2005) - Removed June 2022