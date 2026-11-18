The Åre Murders returns for an emphatic second season on December 27, 2026! Carla Sehn and Kardo Razzazi return as Detectives Hanna Ahlander and Daniel Lindskog for brand-new murder cases from Viveca Sten’s novels Hidden in Snow and Hidden in the Shadows. Here’s our first look at the new season.

The Åre Murders is a Swedish Netflix Original crime-thriller series and adaptation of Viveca Sten’s best-selling crime novels. The first season adapted the novels Hidden in Snow and Hidden in the Shadows, while the second season will adapt the third and fourth installments, Hidden in Memories and Hidden in Lies.

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Directing the second season is Joakim Eliasson and Johan Lundin, and the script written by Karin Gidfors, Jimmy Lindgren & Björn Paqualin. Producing the series is Brita H Lundqvist and SF Studios Production. The executive producers on the series are Emma Hägglund, Susann Billberg-Rydholm and Viveca Sten.

When is Season 2 of The Åre Murders coming to Netflix?

In the press release, Netflix reported that season 2 of The Åre Murders will premiere on December 27, 2026

However, please note that on your Netflix App or web browser, the release date is listed as December 20, 2026, but we believe the press release is correct.

We’ve reached out to Netflix for clarification.

What is the plot of Season 2?

Netflix has released a detailed synopsis for the second season:

Christmas is approaching in Åre. Hanna has found her place at the local police station, but her feelings for Daniel leave her torn between work and her personal life, and she is even considering leaving Åre. When real estate developer Charlotte Wretlind is found dead in a suite at the luxurious Copperhill Mountain Lodge, old conflicts resurface. Shortly after, twenty one-year-old seasonal worker Filippa Smedsås is found dead in the icy dawn. What first looks like a tragic accident leads the detectives into a web of secrets and toxic relationships among the young seasonal workers. Stretched thin, and with more lives at risk, Hanna and Daniel must confront both those responsible and their own emotional entanglements.

Who are the cast members of The Åre Murders season 2?

Carla Sehn and Kardo Razzazi will return for season 2 as Detectives Hanna Ahlander and Daniel Lindskog.

Carla Sehn has starred in 3 other Netflix series: Anxious People, Diary of a Ditched Girl, and Love & Anarchy.

Kardo Razzazi has starred in only one other Netflix Original, the emotional thriller The Abyss. Outside of The Åre Murders, the actor is best known for starring in The Last Viking, Rheingold, and Peacemaker.

The rest of the main cast has been confirmed as:

Charlie Gustafsson (Love Forever)

(Love Forever) Samuel Astor (Maria Wern)

(Maria Wern) Francisco Sobrado (The Imaginary State)

(The Imaginary State) Vilhelm Blomgren (Midsommar)

Matez Garci (Beck)

(Beck) Einar-Hugo Strömberg (Til Death Do Us Part)

(Til Death Do Us Part) Annika Nordin (Varg)

(Varg) Anna Mercedes Bergion (Love Me Tender)

(Love Me Tender) Karin Lithman (The Evil Next Door)

Lukas Wetterberg (Clark)

(Clark) Cissi Forss (The Ugly Stepsister)

(The Ugly Stepsister) Carl-Johan Merner (Rally Brudar)

(Rally Brudar) Maxida Märak (Greetings from the North)

(Greetings from the North) Fabian Penje (White Wall)

Simon J. Berger (The Master Plan)

(The Master Plan) Elsa Öhrn (The Sandhamn Murders)

(The Sandhamn Murders) Sigrid Johnson (Comedy Queen)

(Comedy Queen) Linus Kajman Gustafsson (Bara Sex)

(Bara Sex) Rayan Khosropour (Strula)

(Strula) Patrik Andersson Walle (Santa Luka)

(Santa Luka) Ingmar Virta (Kvalstar)

(Kvalstar) Maja Rung (A Man Called Ove)

(A Man Called Ove) Max Nilén (Miss Friman’s War)

First Look at The Åre Murders Season 2

What is the episode count?

Netflix has confirmed that season 2 will have 6 episodes.

Are you looking forward to watching season 2 of The Åre Murders on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!