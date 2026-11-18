The first season of Sakamoto Days was a massive success on Netflix, and fans will be delighted to learn that the second season of the hit anime will land on Netflix on January 18, 2027! Here’s everything we know so far about Sakamoto Days season 2 on Netflix.

Sakamoto Days is an internationally licensed Japanese Netflix Original anime adaptation of the manga of the same name by author and illustrator Yuto Suzuki. The manga is incredibly popular, with millions of copies in circulation. Thanks to the show’s release on Netflix, the manga’s popularity has exploded, rising from 7 million in circulation in December 2024 to 15 million by August 2025.

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The series is centered on Taro Sakamoto, the world’s former deadliest assassin, who quit out of the blue to settle down in the name of love. But when his past catches up with him, Sakamoto must fight to protect his family and his beloved convenience store.

Sakamoto Days season 2 Netflix renewal status

Official Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 12/20/2025)

With the final episode of the first season airing on September 23, 2025, it was slightly unsettling that an official renewal took so long to arrive, especially when you consider how swiftly anime titles such as Blue Box and The Summer Hikaru Died were renewed.

It isn’t a question of popularity, as Sakamoto Days has been one of the most successful anime released on Netflix in 2025. Between January 12 and September 7, the series was in Netflix’s global top ten list for 14 weeks. During that time, the series accumulated 106.8 million viewing hours, equivalent to 40.4 million completed views.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - The Summer Hikaru Died - Season 1 (5-week analysis) Cumulative views over 5 weeks for 1 Netflix title: The Summer Hikaru Died - Season 1. Combined total: 3,400,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for The Summer Hikaru Died - Season 1 over 5 weeks. Title Cumulative Views (5 weeks) Rank The Summer Hikaru Died - Season 1 3,400,000 1

Sakamoto Days has had a stellar performance since debuting, and according to the engagement reports, it was just shy of breaking 40 million completed views and was watched for over 240 million hours.

2025 Hours Viewed: 212,100,000

212,100,000 2025 Completed Views: 36,500,000

36,500,000 2026 Hours Viewed: 28,500,000

28,500,000 2026 Completed Views: 3,300,000

The renewal did come; however, with the second season confirmed for the Jump Festa ’26 event with a new teaser trailer (only in Japanese right now) and key art. Netflix itself confirmed the return of the show, stating in a post, “Your favorite hitman turned convenience store owner will return for SAKAMOTO DAYS Season 2!”







When will Sakamoto Days Season 2 be available on Netflix?

Sakamoto Days Season 2 is confirmed for release on January 18, 2026!

A new trailer from TMS has been released!

How much of the manga has the anime adapted so far?

Of the 283 published manga chapters, the anime has adapted only 75 chapters (9 volumes) so far. This means there are still plenty of Sakamoto Days to be adapted.

If the second season adapts a similar number of chapters/volumes as the first season, it would take us to either chapter 147 (end of volume 17) or chapter 156 (end of volume 18).

Who are the new characters of Sakamoto Days season 2?

Some of the new characters being introduced in season 2 are:

Amane Yotsumura (Voiced by Kikunosuke Toya) – A gifted ORDER aspirant and weapon expert obsessed with killing Sakamoto to avenge his grandfather.

(Voiced by Kikunosuke Toya) – A gifted ORDER aspirant and weapon expert obsessed with killing Sakamoto to avenge his grandfather. Etsuko Satoda (Voiced by Misa Watanabe) – A fierce and formidable teacher at JCC who hides deadly combat skills behind a strict facade.

(Voiced by Misa Watanabe) – A fierce and formidable teacher at JCC who hides deadly combat skills behind a strict facade. Satoru Yotsumura (Voiced by Shinshū Fuji) – A legendary, enigmatic former ORDER member and deadly assassin with deeply tragic ties to the underworld.

Netflix released a new character trailer for the second season.

Are you looking forward to seeing more of Sakamoto Days on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!