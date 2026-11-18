Netflix Minigolf has just been updated with its first major content drop since launch, adding KPop Demon Hunters courses and avatars to the TV party game.

If you’ve been keeping up with our coverage of Netflix Minigolf, this one won’t come as a complete surprise. When the game launched on July 28th with over 60 levels across Stranger Things, Squid Game and Bridgerton, Netflix teased that a KPop Demon Hunters update would follow “later this year.” With six weeks of 2026 to spare, it’s here.

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It also follows through on what Next Games boss Saara Bergström told us in our interview back in the summer, where she said the team was “hard at work bringing the next franchises” to the game.

What’s new in the KPop Demon Hunters update?

KPop Demon Hunters now sits alongside the three launch franchises as its own world in the game’s menu, with new locations, courses and avatars.

The headline location is The Demon Plane, which fans will instantly recognize as a nod to the movie’s opening sequence aboard HUNTR/X’s private jet. You’ll be putting along the roof of the jet at 30,000 feet, complete with the HUNTR/X logo down the fuselage. In later holes the plane has been torn in half, with a demon still strapped into his seat floating past the green.

The courses come with movie tie-ins such as Derpy giving you the ability to teleport and demons blocking routes or disabling boost pads.

Each course is made up of six holes, and you get five shots per hole. Hole names we’ve come across so far include “Raise Your Voice” and the Derpy-inspired “Pawsitive Vibes.”

There’s also a concert stage setting drenched in pink neon, where a hole called “Everyone’s Idol” has you putting around a U-shaped green while a demon watches on from the stage.

Which KPop Demon Hunters characters can you play as?

The update adds a full page of KPop Demon Hunters avatars to the character select screen. Rumi and Jinu are available from the start, each with their own set of emote reactions to fire off mid-game, which is ideal for when a friend’s prank sends your ball flying.

The rest of the roster is locked to begin with. From what we can see, that includes Mira, Derpy and the rest of the Saja Boys, among others.





As before, you’re not locked into matching your avatar to the course. Yes, that means Rumi can take on Eleven and Benedict Bridgerton on the wing of a plane. It’s exactly the kind of crossover chaos the game was built for.

How to play Netflix Minigolf

For those who haven’t tried it yet, Netflix Minigolf is part of Netflix’s growing lineup of party games for TV. You don’t need a console or a controller. Launch the game from the Netflix app on a supported TV, scan the QR code on screen, and your phone becomes the controller for up to four players.

The twist is that the lowest score doesn’t always win. Players pick up “Pranks” as they go, which can be used to sabotage whoever is in the lead.

Netflix keeps doubling down on KPop Demon Hunters in games

This is far from the first time HUNTR/X has shown up in Netflix’s games lineup. Overcooked! All You Can Eat launched with KPop Demon Hunters skins back in March, and in September, Toca Boca Jr Kitchen got a HUNTR/X makeover too. There’s also a dedicated section in the Netflix Playground app.

It adds to a huge month for the franchise. November has already seen Netflix add four new seasons of extras, launch the “For the Fans!” hub, open an immersive experience at Netflix House, and put dates on the 2027 world tour. With the sequel still years away, expect Netflix to keep finding new ways to keep its most-watched movie ever front and center.

As for Netflix Minigolf, we’d be surprised if this is the last franchise to arrive. Wednesday and ONE PIECE courses, anyone?

Have you tried out the new KPop Demon Hunters courses in Netflix Minigolf yet? Let us know in the comments down below.