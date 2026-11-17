Netflix’s sapphic Catholic school psychodrama The Body has been the talk of the service since it dropped last Wednesday, and we now have the first official numbers to go with the noise. Here’s how the series performed in its opening week according to Netflix, FlixPatrol and Television Stats, and whether it’s on course for that all-important Season 2 renewal.

Created by Quinn Shephard (Under the Bridge), all eight episodes of The Body landed on Netflix on November 11th. That mid-week release is important context for everything below: the first Netflix Top 10 window the show appears in runs from November 9th to November 15th, meaning it had just five days to rack up viewing.

How many views did The Body get in its first week?

According to the official Netflix Top 10s, The Body picked up 5.1 million views between November 11th and November 15th. That was enough to place it at No. 3 on the English TV list for the week, with the show featuring in the top 10s of 80 countries.

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It finished behind the true-crime docuseries Taken: Natalee Holloway (7.2 million views) and the second season of Black Doves (6.6 million), and a whisker ahead of the Gabby’s Dollhouse companion series Doozie’s Doghouse (5 million). Worth noting is that it did so with fewer days on the clock than the two titles above it.

So is that good? As always, the answer depends on what you’re comparing it to. We’ve lined the debut up against a range of other YA and YA-adjacent Netflix series, including some that went on to be renewed (My Life With the Walter Boys, Finding Her Edge, Crew Girl, Geek Girl) and some that very much didn’t (First Kill, Dead Boy Detectives, Warrior Nun) but please note (seriously this is important) that these mostly released on Thursdays so you’ll need to do a bit of mental arithmatic to take some of The Body’s advantage off (it had an extra day to gather up views in that Monday to Sunday window) given that it’s quite rare for a scripted YA show to debut on a Wednesday and we have very little to compare it against.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - Wayward, My Life With the Walter Boys - Season 1, A Good Girls Guide to Murder - Season 1, Obliterated, Little House on the Prairie - Season 1 and 16 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 21 Netflix titles: Wayward, My Life With the Walter Boys - Season 1, A Good Girls Guide to Murder - Season 1, Obliterated, Little House on the Prairie - Season 1, Finding Her Edge - Season 1, Crew Girl - Season 1, The Body - Season 1, Boots - Season 1, First Kill - Season 1, Warrior Nun - Season 2, A Different World - Season 1, FOREVER - Season 1, Geek Girl - Season 1, Dead Boy Detectives - Season 1, Archive 81, Bet - Season 1, Minimum Wage - Season 1, Freeridge, Too Much, Everything Now. Combined total: 93,800,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for Wayward, My Life With the Walter Boys - Season 1, A Good Girls Guide to Murder - Season 1, Obliterated, Little House on the Prairie - Season 1 and 16 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank Wayward 8,200,000 1 My Life With the Walter Boys - Season 1 7,500,000 2 A Good Girls Guide to Murder - Season 1 7,400,000 3 Obliterated 7,000,000 4 Little House on the Prairie - Season 1 6,400,000 5 Finding Her Edge - Season 1 5,500,000 6 Crew Girl - Season 1 5,200,000 7 The Body - Season 1 5,100,000 8 Boots - Season 1 4,700,000 9 First Kill - Season 1 4,600,000 10 Warrior Nun - Season 2 4,500,000 11 A Different World - Season 1 4,200,000 12 FOREVER - Season 1 3,700,000 13 Geek Girl - Season 1 3,400,000 14 Dead Boy Detectives - Season 1 3,100,000 15 Archive 81 3,100,000 16 Bet - Season 1 2,400,000 17 Minimum Wage - Season 1 2,400,000 18 Freeridge 2,200,000 19 Too Much 1,900,000 20 Everything Now 1,300,000 21

At 5.1 million, The Body lands in the upper-middle of the pack. It’s a good way short of the biggest YA launches such as Wayward (8.2 million), My Life With the Walter Boys (7.5 million) and A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder (7.4 million), but it’s right alongside Finding Her Edge (5.5 million) and Crew Girl (5.2 million), both of which were renewed. It’s also ahead of Boots (4.7 million), First Kill (4.6 million), FOREVER (3.7 million) and Geek Girl (3.4 million), and more than double what Bet managed out of the gate.

The usual caveat applies here. First Kill and Warrior Nun are proof that a decent opening week guarantees nothing, and Geek Girl is proof that a soft one isn’t always fatal. What matters from here is how the show holds in weeks two, three and four, and how many of those who started it made it through to Grace’s final three words.

The Body is still climbing on FlixPatrol

The good news on that front is that the daily top 10 data suggests The Body hasn’t peaked yet. Per FlixPatrol, the show has gained ground every single day since release, and the two strongest days so far both fall after Netflix’s first measurement window closed.

Nov 12 Nov 13 Nov 14 Nov 15 Nov 16 Nov 17 Countries charting 63 83 88 88 90 90 Average rank 6.7 4.3 3.9 3.4 2.9 2.5 No. 1 placements 0 6 10 13 16 21 Top 3 placements 8 28 42 49 64 75 FlixPatrol points 269 555 621 665 729 764

Having entered the charts in 63 countries without a single No. 1 to its name, The Body is now the top series in 21 countries, including Australia, Ireland, Portugal, Finland and Chile, and sits inside the top three in 75 of the 90 countries where it’s charting. Just as telling is how broad the growth has been. Markets that were slow out of the gate, such as Spain, Mexico, Italy and the Netherlands, all debuted at No. 10 and have since climbed into the top four.

In the United States, the series debuted at No. 4, spent three days at No. 2 and hit No. 1 for the first time on November 16th before slipping back to second today. It took the top spot in Canada on the same day. In the United Kingdom, it’s gone from fifth to second.

Country Nov 12 Nov 13 Nov 14 Nov 15 Nov 16 Nov 17 United States 4 2 2 2 1 2 United Kingdom 5 3 3 3 2 2 Canada 3 3 3 3 1 2 Australia – 3 3 4 2 1 Brazil 4 2 2 2 2 2 Germany 7 5 3 2 2 2 France 7 6 3 2 2 2 Spain 10 6 6 4 3 2 Mexico 10 5 4 4 2 3 India – – – – 8 6

If there’s a weak spot, it’s Asia. India and Taiwan only joined the party on day five, Taiwan has been stuck at No. 10 since, and the show has yet to chart at all in Japan or South Korea. Even so, a title that’s still adding No. 1s six days in is usually one being carried by word of mouth rather than a front-loaded fanbase, which bodes well for the week two number.

The Body is the most talked-about show online right now

Beyond Netflix’s own charts we think it’s worth pointing out the social buzz for this show. Television Stats, which tracks online attention across the likes of Wikipedia, search and social, has The Body as the No. 1 show out of the 3,104 it monitors. It’s now spent four days in top spot and six in the top 10.

The margin is what stands out. On Monday, the show posted an attention score of 122, close to two and a half times that of the second-placed show, Marvel’s VisionQuest (49.8), with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in third (42.9). As with FlixPatrol, the trend is upward too, with that score up from 69.4 on launch day. The show’s Wikipedia page alone pulled in just shy of 136,000 views on Monday, the most of any TV series.

Netflix’s own figures back that up, with official stats pointing out the show has amassed 366 million social impressions globally to date, with one of the top fan accounts for the show also telling us that TikTok and X are the strongest platforms for the show.

All of this is happening against the backdrop of a petition calling for Netflix to cancel the show, which had passed 84,000 signatures when we covered it last week and since surpassed 100K acting more as a streisand effect than anything else. If the intention was to keep people from watching, it doesn’t appear to be working.

Will The Body be renewed for Season 2?

Netflix has yet to make a call on the show’s future, and realistically we wouldn’t expect one for a few weeks yet, but there are a few things working in its favor and right now, we’re in the leaning renewal camp.

First, and contrary to some early reporting, The Body isn’t billed as a limited series, and the finale certainly doesn’t play like one. Second, the creative team is ready to go. Speaking to What’s on Netflix’s Ashley Hurst in our interview, showrunner Quinn Shephard said there are “some Season 2 ideas percolating in my brain and in Gina’s brain,” referring to executive producer Gina Gammell, adding that they’d love the chance to make it.

We also know that early casting calls specifically mentioned two season arcs at least with some smaller characters in season 1 being upped in season 2 should it happen.

As for what a second season would look like, Shephard has dropped a couple of hints. The big one is Grace. Sofia Wylie’s character spent almost all of Season 1 in a coma, serving as a blank canvas for everyone else’s fears and desires, and Shephard told us the team is excited that she’s now awake and will finally get to speak for herself. Whether her declaration that she’s God is delirium or something more is exactly the sort of question the show likes to leave open. Shephard also revealed that Christopher Stracey’s techno-meets-Latin-Mass score will be the soundtrack to her writing process.

We’ll keep tracking the numbers over the coming weeks and will update this post as the show’s second and third weeks come in. In the meantime, you can read our review of The Body and find all of our coverage on our hub page for the series.

Have you finished The Body on Netflix, and do you want to see a second season? Let us know in the comments.