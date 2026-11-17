Netflix’s French lineup has been heavy on MMA content this year: first with the competition series L’Arène, and now with the anticipated return of one of its few dramas for a sophomore season. Here is everything—or how little—we know about what appears to be a “soft reboot.”

In November 2024, actor, producer and director Franck Gastambide premiered his new project on Netflix: a five-episode show named The Cage, which followed the rise, life and times of a rookie fighter named Taylor “The Outsider” Keita (played by Melvin Boomer). A couple of weeks later, the renewal was made official. This week, after a teaser poster hinted at an imminent return, Netflix confirmed a global launch on December 16th for the sophomore season, which promises “a new hero.” Here is what we have learned about the very low-key production.

× Subscribe to our Newsletter Get the latest Netflix news, reviews, and releases in your inbox. Subscribe

What is The Cage season 2 about?

It will feature a new champion named Curtis, whose face is on the posters but whose actor was not initially revealed. Marseille newspaper La Provence revealed that the new rookie will be played by local actor Amine Guedja. Curtis is a rising star closing in on his UFC dream while facing jealousy and betrayal from those around him. Other than that, Netflix has not provided a logline or additional story details; we have reached out and will update this story when they arrive.

Who is returning for the new season?

It is understood that Franck Gastambide is returning as Boss and, as the official first look above suggests, probably as director of a few episodes. We’re also expecting David Krespine to be sharing directing duties just as for season 1, as per multiple profiles and his newly updated Instagram bio.

On the actors side Steve Tientcheu is expected to be among the newcomers.

The show is once again produced by Mandarin Télévision and Gastambide’s own Autodidakt production company, which is also behind another show, School Life, scheduled for 2027. No additional information has been released about the writers ; we will update this story when more becomes available.

What else do we know about The Cage season 2?

Ever since the show was renewed, it has kept a low profile. Netflix signaled its desire to stay in business with Gastambide when it bought second-run rights to his other show, All The Way Up (Validé), produced for Canal+, in the fall of 2025. The Cage was not mentioned in the streamer’s October upfronts and is understood to have been shot largely under the radar between Marseille and the Paris area. The Marseille shoot was confirmed by Gastambide himself in an interview with La Provence in late summer, while social media posts captured scenes being shot in arenas with rapper Bosh in November 2025.

The production also traveled beyond France: Part of the season was filmed in Thailand at the end of 2025, and Gastambide shared a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot tagged in Chiang Mai.

What do you expect to see in the sophomore season of The Cage? Sound off—but keep your gloves on—in the comments!