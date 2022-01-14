HomeNetflix News’90 Church’: Kit Harington and Dave Bautista To Star in Netflix’s Narcotic Drama

’90 Church’: Kit Harington and Dave Bautista To Star in Netflix’s Narcotic Drama

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington and Dune's Dave Bautista will appear in new TV project from Narcos creator Eric Newman.

by @kasey__moore
Published on January 14th, 2022, 10:58 am EST

kit harrington dave bautista netflix 90 church

We’ve learned Netflix is teaming up with Screen Arcade and Grand Electric for a brand new TV show adapting the 2013 Dean Unkefer novel 90 Church: The True Story of the Narcotics Squad from Hell

The series is set to adapt former agent Dean Unkefer’s best-selling book that tells the “real story of a young agent’s downward slide into hell as he falls victim to addiction, deception, violence, and shifting loyalties.”

Like the book, the hour-long series will be set in New York City where the newly formed Federal Bureau of Narcotics was established on 90 Church Street. The Bureau was often looked over despite them going toe-to-toe with a well-organized Mafia and vicious drug cartel.

It’s not the first time the book has been eyed for adaptation. It’s been previously reported that Breaking Bad writer George Mastras would be leading the project at Universal. That was back in August 2013 and since then, the project went dark.

90 church book cover

90 Church book cover

Who’s behind 90 Church at Netflix?

As mentioned, Eric Newman and Clay Trussell are on board to executive produce the project.

Eric Newman has a long history with Netflix having worked on Hemlock Grove for Netflix and later Narcos. His fruitful relationship continued with Netflix in 2021 with the release of the final season of Narcos: Mexico and True Story.

Other upcoming projects include Plus/Minus due to release in 2022, Along for the Ride, Painkiller, Escape from Spiderhead, The Watcher, and the recently announced Griselda series starring Sofía Vergara.

Netflix notably signed an overall deal with Eric Newman back in October 2018.

eric newman at true story event netflix

Eric Newman attends Netflix’s “True Story” New York Screening – Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Clay Trussell is also on board to serve as a producer and an executive producer. Trussell worked as a writer on both Narcos and Narcos: Mexico and was upped to supervising producer on the latter.

Who’s starring in 90 Church for Netflix?

Kit Harington and Dave Bautista are the two main cast members so far both of which will be series leads.

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones, Eternals) is on board to play Daniel Danvers. Danvers is a brand new agent to the Federal Bureau of Narcotics having been rejected from the FBI over a failed Psych exam. He has high ambitions and his expectations are rocked by the methods at play in the FBN.

Dave Bautista (Dune, Netflix’s Army of the Dead) is on board to play Micahel Crecci. Crecci is a veteran agent at the FBN who doesn’t play by the rules and takes Daniel under his wing.

Production on Netflix’s 90 Church is thought to begin in 2022.

Are you looking forward to 90 Church coming soon to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.

Kasey Moore

Article by

Covering Netflix since 2013, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for close to a decade. Resides in the United Kingdom. Favorite shows on Netflix includes Mindhunter, Love, Death and Robots and Stranger Things.

