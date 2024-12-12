‘The Crown Prince’ Netflix K-Drama: Filming Ongoing & What We Know So Far

Cha Seung Woo, Nam Joo Hyuk, and Roh Yoon Seo will lead Netflix’s upcoming fantasy drama, Donggung. Filming is ongoing and will end in the middle of 2025. We’re likely to see to the K-drama on Netflix in 2026.

The Crown Prince (WT) is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original fantasy drama series directed by Choi Jung Gyu (The Devil Judge). The series is written by Seo Jae Won, Kwon So Ra.

What is the plot of The Crown Prince?

A ghost slayer and a palace maid secretly team up to infiltrate the depths of the royal grounds and together rid the palace of any ghosts and other supernatural entities haunting it.

Who are the cast members of The Crown Prince?

At the time of writing, only three cast members have been confirmed for The Crown Prince. Nam Joo Hyuk, Roh Yoon Seo, and Cho Seung Woo.

Nam Joo Hyuk plays Gu Cheon. The actor has previously starred in three Netflix K-dramas, Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Start-Up, and The School Nurse Files. In 2023, he also starred in the Disney+ K-drama Vigilante.

Roh Yoon Seo plays Saeng Gang. The actress was recently featured in a guest role on Netflix’s The Frog and Love Next Door. She also starred in supporting roles in Black Knight and a Crash Course in Romance. Her role as Saeng Gang is only her second lead role in a K-drama to date after starring in 2022’s Our Blues.

Cho Seung Woo plays the King. The actor has starred in several Netflix projects such as Divorce Attorney Shin, Sisyphus: The Myth, Stranger, and Life.

What is the production status of The Crown Prince?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming for the K-drama has been ongoing since late October 2024. However, it’s a long schedule, which is currently scheduled to end by Late June 2025.

When is The Crown Prince coming to Netflix?

With filming not ending until Summer 2025 and with the busy schedule Netflix has planned for the year, it’s doubtful we’ll see a 2025 release.

We expect to see the K-drama released on Netflix in the first half of 2026.

Are you looking forward to watching The Crown Prince on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!