WWE and Netflix: A Guide To The Tangled International Rights

WWE Superstars and Executives at Netflix HQ December 4th, 2024.

It’s almost time! World Wrestling Entertainment is only 1 month away from moving its weekly series and Premium Live Events (PLEs) to Netflix in about 80% of the international market. Unfortunately, some countries and territories will be left outside looking in. Due to pre-existing contracts, there are some notable areas where WWE rights will remain with their current networks and partners for at least another year, if not more. So, we’ve put together a helpful guide to understand the tangled rights of WWE worldwide.

We wanted to make it easier for you to try to decode this tricky rights situation by figuring out who has the current rights in big markets like Japan and India and when those rights were last renewed. With that data, estimating or uncovering the expiry of those WWE television / WWE Network rights is possible. We assume that as old rights expire, WWE will move to Netflix. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque implied this earlier in the year, and the initial press release said, “Additional countries and regions are to be added over time.”

Paul Triple H Levesque Netflix Wwe Rights

Picture: WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque – Sipa USA via AP

WWE has also begun live streaming Raw and Smackdown on YouTube back in October for many countries, some of which are not getting any WWE content on Netflix in 2025 and others which are. The countries currently benefiting are:

Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bolivia, Brazil, Belarus, Belize, Serbia, Timor-Leste, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Romania, Guatemala, Georgia, Greenland, Croatia, Honduras, Portugal, Paraguay, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Ecuador, Solomon Islands, Spain, Montenegro, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Macedonia, Finland, Fiji, Falkland Islands, Nicaragua, Netherlands, Norway, Vanuatu, New Caledonia, Colombia, Chile, Czech Republic, Costa Rica, Kyrgyzstan, Suriname, El Salvador, Slovakia, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Sweden, Denmark, Uruguay, Lao PDR, Taiwan, Thailand, Venezuela, Iceland, Armenia, Albania, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Indonesia

While researching the pre-existing WWE Network deals, I noticed they often seem poised to expire just before Wrestlemania so that they can use that in their negotiations and launch in new locations with the biggest event of the wrestling year. We’ve spotlighted a few major markets waiting for WWE rights to transition to Netflix, as shown below in order of their expected deal expiry.

India

In India, a 5-year renewal with SonyLiv was signed in March 2020. It can be assumed that WWE rights will expire at the end of March 2025 and move to Netflix at this time. If this pans out, Wrestlemania 41 will be the launching point.

United States

Earlier this year, WWE CEO Nick Khan confirmed that Wrestlemania 42 in 2026 would be part of the next rights deal. While he maintained that a renewal with Peacock was possible, it’s highly improbable. It’s highly likely that in early 2026, Netflix will begin a massive marketing campaign heralding the arrival of WWE’s PLEs as part of the Road to Wrestlemania.

Wwe Ceo Nick Khan Netflix Wwe Rights

Picture: WWE CEO Nick Khan – Tony Florez

Switzerland / Austria

A pre-existing deal with ProSieben MAXX and Joyn looks to last until spring 2026. Like others, it will probably allow for a Wrestlemania 43 transition to Netflix and launch! There has been recent confusion as to whether Germany will be held back because of this deal. However, a recent development that has seen WWE landing pages added to Netflix heavily suggests there have been changes.

MENA

MBC’s Shahid platform has held WWE Network rights since Wrestlemania in April 2022. We would not be surprised if the deal were for 4 years, which would line up with the WWE Network rights in the USA expiring on Peacock in March 2026.

Sub-Saharan Africa

Since November 2022, WWE television and streaming rights have been with streaming service Showmax and cable channel SuperSport. Showmax is more popular than Netflix in this region, so WWE might not be interested in a change. The length of the current deal remains unknown. 

France

Free-to-air channel L’Équipe has hosted WWE Raw since March 2018. WWE Network remains for Smackdown, NXT, and the PLEs. No information is known at this time with regard to when this deal may end.

Japan

Unfortunately for WWE fans in Japan, the ABEMA streaming service is in it for the long haul. WWE Network has been promised to Abema since October 1st, 2023. Since this multi-year deal is just over a year old, it could be 3-5 more years before WWE PLEs and series can move to Netflix in Japan.

Japan Wwe Asuka Netflix Wwe Rights

Picture: WWE wrestler Asuka during WWE’s summer tour of Japan

The Philippines

The WWE Network deal with Disney+ came to an end recently. On November 21st, 2024, WWE sent out e-mails to WWE fans informing them that the WWE network would relaunch in The Philippines in time for November 30th’s Survivor Series: War Games PLE and suggesting it would last at least through 2025. Apparently, the WWE on Disney+ was a complete disaster. One fan explained the situation.

Raw, Smackdown, NXT airs live each week here on a separate streaming service called Blast TV. It’s a sports streaming service, while yes, WWE Network just came back here (FINALLY!). Disney+ was our worst nightmare. Sponsorships are covered [Note: Disney+ PH digitally “covered up” sponsorships shown on WWE TV which was distracting to viewers] , and historical content were almost non-existent. PLEs only air live, and they don’t go on demand anymore. An absolute Godspend (sic) WWE Network made a timely return, was able to re-subscribe, and all the content is still here.”

It’s difficult to predict when the rights could move to Netflix.

Currently, WWE has confirmed for Netflix in over 90 countries/territories via landing pages that are present and viewable through Netflix’s search page. In addition, 10 countries appear only to be getting access to WWE Raw. We will keep you posted on anything we learn about the status of Smackdown and NXT as we get more information.

Markets with Full WWE Network on Netflix:

  1. Albania
  2. Algeria
  3. Andorra
  4. Argentina
  5. Armenia
  6. Australia
  7. Azerbaijan
  8. Bahrain
  9. Belarus
  10. Belize
  11. Bolivia
  12. Bosnia & Herzegovina
  13. Brazil
  14. Brunei
  15. Bulgaria
  16. Canada
  17. Chile
  18. Colombia
  19. Costa Rica
  20. Croatia
  21. Cuba
  22. Cyprus
  23. Czechia
  24. Denmark
  25. Djibouti
  26. Ecuador
  27. Egypt
  28. Estonia
  29. Finland
  30. Georgia
  31. Germany 
  32. Greenland
  33. Hungary
  34. Iceland
  35. Indonesia
  36. Iraq
  37. Ireland
  38. Isle of Man
  39. Israel
  40. Jordan
  41. Kazakhstan
  42. Kuwait
  43. Kyrgyzstan
  44. Laos
  45. Latvia
  46. Libya
  47. Lebanon
  48. Lithuania
  49. Macau
  50. Malaysia
  51. Mauritania
  52. Mexico – Announcement
  53. Moldova
  54. Monaco
  55. Mongolia
  56. Montenegro
  57. Morocco
  58. Myanmar
  59. The Netherlands
  60. New Zealand
  61. Nicaragua
  62. North Macedonia
  63. Norway
  64. Oman
  65. Panama
  66. Papua New Guinea
  67. Peru
  68. Philippines
  69. Poland
  70. Qatar
  71. Romania
  72. Saudi Arabia
  73. Serbia
  74. Singapore
  75. Slovakia
  76. Slovenia
  77. Somalia 
  78. Spain
  79. Suriname
  80. Sweden
  81. Taiwan
  82. Thailand
  83. Tunisia
  84. Türkiye
  85. Ukraine
  86. United Arab Emirates
  87. United Kingdom
  88. Uruguay
  89. Vanuatu
  90. Uzbekistan
  91. Venezuela
  92. Yemen

Markets with WWE Raw only:

  1. Antigua & Barbuda
  2. Barbados 
  3. Dominican Republic
  4. El Salvador 
  5. Greece
  6. Guatemala
  7. Guyana
  8. Honduras 
  9. Jamaica
  10. Puerto Rico  – Announcement
  11. United States of America

Markets Without WWE Network on Netflix:

Market Existing License
Afghanistan  
Angola Showmax
Austria ProSieben MAXX
Bahamas  
Bangladesh Sony Sports Network
Belgium ABXplore
Benin Showmax
Bhutan Sony Sports Network
Botswana Showmax
Burkina Faso Showmax
Burundi Showmax
Cambodia Cambodian Television Network
Cameroon Showmax
Cape Verde Showmax
Central African Republic Showmax
Chad Showmax
Comoros  
Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast) Showmax
Democratic Republic of the Congo Showmax
Dominica  
Equatorial Guinea Showmax
Eritrea Showmax
Eswatini Showmax
Ethiopia Showmax
Fiji  
France L’Équipe
Gabon Showmax
Gambia Showmax
Ghana Showmax
Grenada  
Guinea Showmax
Guinea-Bissau Showmax
Haiti  
Hong Kong SonyLIV
India Sony Sports Network
Iran  
Italy Disovery+
Japan Abema
Kenya Showmax
Kiribati  
Lesotho  
Liberia  
Liechtenstein  
Luxembourg  
Madagascar Showmax
Malawi Showmax
Maldives  
Mali Showmax
Malta  
Mauritius  
Mozambique  
Namibia  
Nauru  
Nepal Ten 1
Niger  
Nigeria Showmax
Pakistan Ten Sports
Palau  
Paraguay  
Portugal YouTube
Republic of the Congo Showmax
Rwanda Showmax
Saint Kitts and Nevis  
Saint Lucia  
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines  
Samoa  
San Marino  
São Tomé and Príncipe  
Sierra Leone  
Solomon Islands  
South Africa Showmax
South Korea IB Sports
Sri Lanka Sony Sports Network
Switzerland ProSieben MAXX
Tajikistan  
Tanzania Showmax
Togo  
Tonga  
Trinidad and Tobago  
Turkmenistan  
Tuvalu  
Uganda Showmax
Vatican City  
Vietnam  
Zambia Showmax
Zimbabwe Showmax

 We will continue to update this article as more countries receive confirmation of WWE Network on Netflix or we learn of expiring deals across the globe. Hopefully soon, WWE will truly live up to the final word in its tagline: “Then, Now, Forever, Together.”

