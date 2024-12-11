‘The Upshaws’ Part 6 To Debut on Netflix in January 2025: Part 7 Now In Production

On our screens since 2021, The Upshaws will be bowing out with Part 7, but before then, we’ve got the penultimate season of the sitcom, which is due out on Netflix globally on January 9th, 2025.

Returning this season is the majority of the cast with Wanda Sykes as Lucretia, Journey Christine as Maya, Kim Fields as Regina, Khali Spraggins as Aaliyah, Diamond Lyons as Kelvin, and Mike Epps as Bennie. What can you expect? Netflix has provided an expanded synopsis and the official trailer:

“In this upcoming part, the Upshaws continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles and some major life surprises but still hanging on with the love that comes with family.”

Of course, the way that The Upshaws releases on Netflix doesn’t follow a traditional season format, with seasons 2 and 3 split into two seasons of eight and six episodes, respectively. The same isn’t quite happening with part 6 (season 4), which was officially renewed in December 2023. That’s its standalone season, which we’re getting in January, with Part 7 acting as another standalone, which Deadline reports will act as the show’s final season order.

Part 6 will consist of 10 episodes in total, with Part 7 set to consist of the final 12 episodes. That means by the time Part 7 rolls around, the show will conclude with 60 episodes in total. Writers this season include Regina Y. Hicks, Wanda Sykes, Annie Levine, Jonathan Emerson, Devon Shepard, Mark Alton Brown, Dino Shorte, Darryl Wesley, Erin Jackson, Michael P. Fox, and Michael J.S. Murphy. Hicks and Sykes serve as showrunners.

There is no release date for Part 7 yet, although we know that production on those final episodes has been underway since mid-November, with a scheduled wrap for March 31st, 2025. A 2025 release date isn’t out of the question. Upon the announcement that Part 7 would be the last, showrunner and star Wanda Sykes said, “A heartfelt thanks to Netflix for letting us send off The Upshaws with this fifth and final season. We are excited to give the show and the fans a proper farewell.”