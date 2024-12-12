Best New Netflix Mobile Games of 2024

It’s been a busy year for Netflix Games, now in its third year of releasing mobile games free as part of your Netflix subscription. The growing library notably surpassed 100 mobile titles this year, and there were some real gems in the lineup. So, what is worth your time? Here’s our picks of the top 5 game additions of 2024.

Note: This is being published ahead of Squid Game: Unleashed, which we have yet to play. If that game surpasses expectations, we’ll add it to this list. I also play Netflix games on a OnePlus 11 and a Samsung S24.

For a complete list of mobile games on Netflix and all the Cloud games, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

5. Netflix Stories: Outer Banks

Boss Fight Entertainment has been, far and away, the most productive game studio for Netflix this year, continuing to aggressively expand its lineup of stories within the Netflix Stories app. When all is said and done, by the end of 2024, they’ll have released eight new titles to its app, each based on popular IPs like Virgin River, Selling Sunset, and Emily in Paris. The one that I got the most out of this year was Outer Banks, which was tied to perfection with the split release of season 4 late this year, with the game releasing slap bam in the middle of that tantalizing wait.

Most of the Netflix Stories games follow a familiar premise. It’s a light-dating/choose-your-own-adventure game, which, depending on what options you choose, will depend on how the familiar cast of the show will react to you within the game. The story of this game is set during season 1, taking you back to the events that transpired throughout that season. There are 18 chapters to play, and it serves as a perfect rewatch tool for you if you’re looking to go back or a good intro for newcomers to the show.

3. Monument Valley 3

Monument Valley fans with a Netflix subscription have celebrated a lot this year. The previous two entries, which hit Netflix Games over the Fall, were steadily released. On December 10th, Netflix exclusively released the third entry, which followed in the footsteps of the two prior entries but added just enough to justify its existence and shine as the best entry in the franchise thanks to some great new game mechanics building on the established formula.

All of what’s been said about the prior games holds for the third game: the award-winning puzzle designs still amaze, the stunning visuals are simple yet effective, and the sound design and musical score are top-notch. The game plays well with responsive controls, albeit not intuitive if you’re brand new to Monument Valley. Performance-wise, the majority of the game for me was smooth as butter, although I did experience some moments of lag every now and again.

3. TED Tumblewords

Netflix teaming up with TED for a mobile game was certainly not on my 2024 bingo card. It’s a seemingly strange collaboration, but we’re glad it happened because this is Netflix’s best “daily” game to date. Aiming to make an impact in the world of word games dominated by The New York Times, this simple and aesthetically pleasing game challenges you to slide rows to spell different words. Simple in concept but highly addictive, it offers various ways to play, including multiplayer. We suspect it’s already become a regular part of many people’s daily routines.

Frosty Pop, the creator of a few other addictive games in Netflix’s back catalog of 100+ titles, is the developer behind this in collaboration with TED.

2. Civilization VI

Netflix lacked a GTA-equivalent (although two have now left) blockbuster game in 2024 to really blow you away. What came closest? I’d argue that this rejigged mobile port of Civilization VI came closest to a blockbuster. Selling itself as the definitive edition of the sixth game in the franchise, the turn-based strategy game goes above and beyond to bring all the bells and whistles of the other versions to your phone, and for the most part, what’s on offer here on par with its counterparts on consoles and computers.

Netflix’s release includes all expansion packs and content included in the Platinum Edition of the game and doesn’t rely on the clunky ads of the other version, which remains available on app stores despite jumping to Netflix. Without those barriers, the addictive nature of the game will have you negotiating with Queen Victoria of England, starting a nuclear war with Gandhi, and negotiating with Teddy Roosevelt into the early morning hours.

Unfortunately, according to what we’ve read, select devices still have a few teething issues, but if you have the hardware to play Civ on your phone, this is the definitive way to do so, and you’ll have no problem uttering to yourself, “just one more turn” as the

1. Paper Trail

Puzzle games have already featured prominently on this list,, and we’re happy to say that our favorite new Netflix game of this year also fits squarely in that category. The top-down puzzle adventure released day-and-date on Netflix alongside its release on consoles and PCs earlier this year, and arguably, Netflix’s version of the game, thanks to the gameplay mechanics, is arguably the best way to play.

Having shades of the aforementioned Monument Valley and a puzzle like Echochrome, the game pits you with multiple tasks, but for the most part, it’s about getting from A to B. To do that, you must fold, spin, or rotate the world like you would origami to make things accessible.

Regarding difficulty, I would say Paper Trail sits between easy and medium, with some of the puzzles certainly putting your brain to the test but remaining accessible enough that it doesn’t become frustrating. Where the game really shines, though, is its visual design. No matter what phone or tablet you’ve got, this game looks absolutely gorgeous, has a pleasant color palette, and has fantastic little attention to detail touches.

We’re not alone in praising Paper Trailer, given that it was recently picked in BAFTA’s Best Games of 2024 list.

That’s our top 5 picks of the best new games on Netflix in 2024 – what are yours? Let us know in the comments down below.