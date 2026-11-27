HBO’s back catalog continues to trickle onto Netflix, and the next pickup is one of the network’s best-loved comedies. All four seasons of Eastbound & Down will begin streaming on Netflix in the United States on December 12th, 2026, although, as always, it’ll only be sticking around for a limited time.

First listed in our December 2026 preview, the pickup covers the show’s entire run, which aired on HBO between February 2009 and November 2013. As it stands, this is a US-only addition, and we’d expect the series to remain on HBO Max throughout its Netflix stint, as has been the case with every HBO pickup so far.

What is Eastbound & Down?

For the uninitiated, Eastbound & Down stars Danny McBride as Kenny Powers, a loud, crude and endlessly self-regarding former Major League pitcher whose career has gone up in smoke. With nowhere else to go, he heads home to North Carolina and takes a job as a substitute PE teacher at his old middle school, all while convinced the big leagues will come calling again. Later seasons take Kenny to Mexico and Myrtle Beach.

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The series was created by McBride, Jody Hill and the late Ben Best, with Will Ferrell and Adam McKay among the executive producers. Ferrell also pops up on screen as car dealer Ashley Schaeffer. Steve Little, Katy Mixon, John Hawkes and Jennifer Irwin lead the supporting cast, and the guest list across the four seasons includes Michael Peña, Jason Sudeikis, Ken Marino, Tim Heidecker, Jillian Bell and Matthew McConaughey.

It was never a ratings monster for HBO (the final season averaged around 780,000 viewers, per TV Series Finale), but its reputation has only grown since. It holds a 91% average on Rotten Tomatoes, which also placed it on its list of the 200 best comedy series of all time. More importantly, it kicked off McBride’s long partnership with HBO, which went on to produce Vice Principals and The Righteous Gemstones.

Fun fact: the show was supposed to end after season 3, only for McBride and Hill to return for one more round. HBO was less keen on going further, with McBride later revealing the network passed on two spin-offs, including one built around Ferrell’s Ashley Schaeffer.

Watch the trailer

How have HBO shows performed on Netflix?

If you’d told us before 2023 that HBO Originals would be streaming on Netflix, we wouldn’t have believed you. That changed in the summer of 2023 when Insecure arrived, swiftly followed by Ballers, Band of Brothers and The Pacific and Six Feet Under.

Ballers is the best comparison here as another half-hour HBO sports comedy. It debuted at number 3 in Netflix’s global top 10 with 18.4 million hours watched in its first week and gave the show a bump back on Max too.

Since then we’ve seen Warrior, Sex and the City, Scavengers Reign and How to Make It in America all get the Netflix treatment, with Love & Death and The Staircase joining last December and Search Party following in February but the additions have slowed.

What we still haven’t seen is any of HBO’s crown jewels. As with the titles above, Eastbound & Down is an older library show that stands to benefit from being put in front of Netflix’s far bigger audience.

How long will Eastbound & Down be on Netflix?

That’s the big unknown. Netflix is only carrying the show for a limited time, and none of the HBO pickups to date have become permanent fixtures. Most of the 2023 and 2024 additions have since departed, and more recent deals have tended to run for 12 to 18 months, if not shorter.

Eastbound & Down isn’t the only licensed comedy on the way in December either, with 2 Broke Girls, Shifting Gears and The Wayans Bros. all scheduled too.

Will you be checking out Eastbound & Down when it hits Netflix on December 12th? Let us know in the comments down below.