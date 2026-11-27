Netflix is taking its “Home of Anime” hub global. After debuting in Japan in August, the dedicated anime page rolls out to more than 190 countries and regions from December 1st, 2026, alongside a brand-new Monthly Global Top 10 for anime.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because Netflix launched its KPop Demon Hunters: For the Fans! hub earlier this month. Home of Anime carries the same “Featured Collection” label, only this time it’s built around an entire category rather than a single franchise.

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The hub’s blurb sums up the pitch: “Beginner or superfan, your anime journey starts here.” Netflix’s existing anime library, both Originals and licensed titles, has been re-sorted into themed rows with picks shaped by your viewing history. You can find it at netflix.com/animehome and your TV can sometimes have a special row (Netflix dubs this a “module” which can have extra space, animations, seperate graphics etc.) that can show up on your homepage.

What’s in Netflix’s Home of Anime Hub?

Here are the 17 rows we’re seeing right now, with a sample of the titles in each:

New This Season: Steel Ball Run: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Ranma1/2, The Ramparts of Ice, Blue Box

Steel Ball Run: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Ranma1/2, The Ramparts of Ice, Blue Box Anime Essentials: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, One Piece, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, One Piece, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Enter a Parallel Universe: Sword Art Online, Overlord, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Sword Art Online, Overlord, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime For the Whole Family: Pokémon: Indigo League, Naruto, Haikyu!!

Pokémon: Indigo League, Naruto, Haikyu!! Blockbuster Anime Movies: Suzume, One Piece Film: Red, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, The First Slam Dunk

Suzume, One Piece Film: Red, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, The First Slam Dunk Thrills & Chills: Death Note, Terminator Zero, Castlevania: Nocturne

Death Note, Terminator Zero, Castlevania: Nocturne For Gamers: Anime You’ll Love: Shangri-La Frontier, DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, Onimusha

Shangri-La Frontier, DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, Onimusha Epic Battles, Impossible Stakes: My Hero Academia, Vinland Saga, Hunter x Hunter

My Hero Academia, Vinland Saga, Hunter x Hunter Chase the Win: Blue Lock, Kuroko’s Basketball, Baki, Kengan Ashura

Blue Lock, Kuroko’s Basketball, Baki, Kengan Ashura Stories That Make You Feel Everything: My Happy Marriage, My Dress-Up Darling, Komi Can’t Communicate

My Happy Marriage, My Dress-Up Darling, Komi Can’t Communicate Infinite Imagination: Sci-Fi & Fantasy: Neon Genesis Evangelion, Pluto, Puella Magi Madoka Magica

Neon Genesis Evangelion, Pluto, Puella Magi Madoka Magica Lounge & Laugh: Delicious in Dungeon, Sakamoto Days, Spy x Family

Delicious in Dungeon, Sakamoto Days, Spy x Family Perfect for a Watch Party: The Apothecary Diaries and more

The Apothecary Diaries and more From Manga to Anime: One-Punch Man, Assassination Classroom, Mob Psycho 100

One-Punch Man, Assassination Classroom, Mob Psycho 100 Watch in English: Grave of the Fireflies, Mononoke the Movie, Gamera Rebirth

Grave of the Fireflies, Mononoke the Movie, Gamera Rebirth Watch in One Weekend: Violet Evergarden, The Summer Hikaru Died, Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song

Violet Evergarden, The Summer Hikaru Died, Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song Can’t Get Enough? Here’s More: Orb: On the Movements of the Earth, Inuyasha, Gurren Lagann

Netflix says the rows and lineup will vary by region. New for the global rollout are a row of local-language dubs, a row of anime based on video games (everywhere outside Japan), and a “watch together” row for the US, Canada, Southeast Asia, and Latin America.

Netflix Launches a Monthly Global Top 10 for Anime

The second half of the announcement is one for the data nerds. Netflix is now publishing a monthly top 10 for Japanese anime through its Newsroom, split into series and movies. Rankings use views (hours watched divided by runtime), cover both Originals and licensed titles, and include titles that only stream in certain regions although they don’t actually include the exact number of views.

The first edition covers October 1st to 31st, 2026.

Top 10 Anime Series: October 2026

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Dragon Ball Super: Beerus (Season 1) Steel Ball Run: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (2nd–3rd Stage) The Ramparts of Ice (Season 2) The Apothecary Diaries (Season 3) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Blue Box (Season 2) Tougen Anki: Nikko Kegon Falls Arc Ranma1/2 (Season 3) The Apothecary Diaries (Season 1)

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 took the top spot despite only arriving on October 20th, and it sent viewers back to the 2022 original, which landed at number six.

Top 10 Anime Movies: October 2026

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle (Part 1) – not available in Japan Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution Spirited Away – not available in Japan My Neighbor Totoro – not available in Japan Howl’s Moving Castle – not available in Japan Detective Conan 30th anniversary special – Japan only Ponyo – not available in Japan Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Jujutsu Kaisen 0

The movie list is where regional licensing really shows. Demon Slayer and four Studio Ghibli movies charted without being on Netflix in Japan, while a Detective Conan special made number seven globally on the strength of Japan alone.

Both launches are part of “With Japan,” a multi-year Netflix initiative announced the same day to invest in Japanese titles and take them to global audiences. With two “Featured Collection” hubs now launched in a month, we’d be surprised if this is the last and we’re expecting lots more in the weeks and months to come.

Will you be using the new Home of Anime hub on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.