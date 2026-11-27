The biggest movie of 2026 has quietly swung onto Netflix in nearly 40 countries this week, and it has gone straight to number one almost everywhere. If you’re in the United States, though, you’re still waiting, and Netflix has yet to confirm when Spider-Man: Brand New Day will arrive.

Back in July, we predicted that Tom Holland’s fourth solo outing would hit Netflix US around November 28th, 2026, based on the usual 120-day gap between a Sony movie’s theatrical debut and its Netflix arrival. We also warned that date could slip. With November 28th now upon us and no sign of the movie on Netflix US, it looks like the later scenario is the one playing out.

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The international rollout, on the other hand, has turned out far bigger than we expected.

Where is Spider-Man: Brand New Day streaming on Netflix?

Brand New Day began arriving on Netflix on November 26th, just 118 days after it hit theaters, with a few more regions (including Malaysia, Thailand, and Ukraine, per uNoGS) following on November 27th.

According to FlixPatrol’s daily top 10 data, the movie is now charting in 38 countries. Here’s where it’s featured so far:

Europe (19): Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, and Ukraine

Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, and Ukraine Asia (14): Bangladesh, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam

Bangladesh, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam Middle East & Africa (5): Israel, Kenya, Mauritius, Nigeria, and South Africa

Unsurprisingly, it’s been an instant hit. The movie debuted at number one on day one in Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. By day two, it had climbed to the top spot in 37 of the 38 countries, with Indonesia (where it sits at number two) the lone holdout.

Some of those jumps were dramatic. In Cyprus, Switzerland, and Ukraine, it leapt from tenth to first overnight, while Belgium, Finland, Iceland, Malta, the Netherlands, and Norway saw it enter the charts directly at number one.

That’s hardly a shock for a movie that grossed over $2.5 billion at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing movie ever in the US and the third biggest of all time worldwide, per Deadline.

Watch the trailer

Has Netflix’s global Sony deal started early?

Here’s the part that caught us off guard. In our original prediction, we only expected a handful of Asian markets with existing first-window arrangements (India, Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines) to get Brand New Day on a similar timeline to the US. Those all came good.

What we didn’t expect was the movie turning up across much of Europe. We’d pegged most European regions for a wait of 18 to 24 months, given Sony’s patchwork of local first-window deals.

Our understanding was that Netflix’s new global Pay-1 deal with Sony Pictures only applied to theatrical releases from 2027 onwards, which would’ve made Brand New Day the last Spider-Man movie stuck on the old fragmented schedule. Given how many new regions have picked up the movie this week, it looks like that first window deal may have kicked in slightly earlier than planned, at least in some territories, or special arrangements have been made.

Not everyone benefits, mind you. The United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia aren’t among the regions streaming the movie, where existing deals with the likes of Sky, Crave, and Binge are still in place and we don’t see any release dates popping up here yet.

So when will Spider-Man: Brand New Day be on Netflix US?

The short answer: we still don’t know. Neither Netflix nor Sony has confirmed a US date.

When we first ran the numbers, the standard 120-day window pointed to November 28th, 2026. But we flagged at the time that Sony’s biggest hits tend to be hit with what we call the “blockbuster tax,” where the studio stretches out the theatrical and digital windows to squeeze out more revenue before handing the movie over to Netflix. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, for example, took 151 days to make the jump.

Apply that same 151-day gap to Brand New Day and you land on December 29th, 2026. Our outside window at the time ran from late December through to February 2027.

There’s now an even bigger reason to expect a delay. Sony is sending the movie back to theaters on December 4th with an extended cut, cheekily titled Spider-Man: [Brand New] Brand New Day, which restores Rosario Dawson’s deleted Night Nurse scenes (via Variety). It’s hard to imagine Sony wanting the movie streaming on Netflix in its biggest market while it’s trying to sell tickets all over again.

With that in mind, we’d now be surprised to see Brand New Day on Netflix US before the re-release has had its run. Late December remains possible, but early 2027 is looking increasingly likely.

Netflix has previously declined to comment on licensing arrangements RE: Spider-Man: Brand New Day when we reached out in mid-November.

We’ll keep you updated as soon as we get official word. In the meantime, are you watching Spider-Man: Brand New Day on Netflix where you live, or are you still waiting? Let us know in the comments.