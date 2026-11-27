From creator Quinn Shephard and executive producer/director Gina Gammell, The Body is a comically and disturbingly post-Y2K tale set in a private Catholic school. It’s a story of sin and mystery, where every betrayal and friendship feels biblical for the young girls at the center of the story – the dance troupe known as the Lions. It’s a modern Bible story, really, for Generation Z.

And it was handled with great care and passion by its two key editors, Adrienne McNally and Danielle L. Statuto. Danielle edited episodes three, four, and eight—while McNally edited episodes two and seven. The two were in constant communication with one another.

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“This was, from start to finish, the most teamwork that I’ve ever seen on a post team in my life,” Statuto said. “We were talking about tone, we were talking about styles of cutting, we were talking about score, what kind of needle drops we were using, and how we were using them.”

It’s a series that spoke deeply to the two editors. The Body is, in a nutshell, the exact sort of story they want to help craft. Recently, the two editors—who could make for a fine comedy duo if they ever leave editing—spoke with What’s On Netflix about their connection to the series and bringing its biblical themes to life.

The horror of the show is often just letting audiences sit in discomfort. Lisbeth (Geena Meszaros) just staring someone down is enough of a scare. How crucial were pauses in creating tension in The Body?

Danielle L. Statuto: That’s the secret of the sauce. A lot of those moments are the brilliance of the ladies. Quinn and Gina would pull things out. We would have a pretty great base and knew our episodes, but they would be like, “Let’s go, let’s search.” What was the phrase you said? No stone unturned?

Adrienne McNally: No stone left unturned. With the humor and the suspense of this show, it somehow still feels very grounded to me. When I spent time with Quinn and Gina, that is what we were going for. It’s the actual absurdity of reality and the actual tension of reality, letting both play in a way that felt real.

I was learning from them that this was the style of the show. I don’t know if you felt this way, Danielle, but you connect with the footage in the way that—what feels the most tense here? What actually happened in the dailies that was the funniest thing that happened? It was pulling from the real moments that the characters, that the cast, were having together.

Adrienne McNally: What gives it a bit of a unique style.

Danielle L. Statuto: We were constantly toeing that line of, like, “All right, this is a dramatic moment, but oh my God, there’s going to be a jump scare here. But oh my God, Brit and Bailey are about to say something really funny.” So, it’s balancing that act.

A lot of the stuff that the ladies said was ad-lib. Quinn let them roll. Gina let them roll. Kevin let them roll. We were figuring it out in moments; okay, if we had that line, that funny little line from Claire, it may take away from the drama, but in this scene, maybe we can put it here.

So, it was a lot of balancing and a lot of collaboration. I would always ask people to watch our cuts and be like, “Hey, what do you think of this? What are you getting out of this?” If it was like, “Oh, I’m not really getting that.” Shit, what am I missing? And when you have a team of people that are together in something and just want to create something great, it’s like magic.

Adrienne McNally: Stylistically, also, about what’s scary or what’s funny, I felt they had us kind of pull back. If we were doing too much, they would often be like, “Let’s pull back. Let’s pull back to the root of what’s happening here. Let it play in its natural state. Let’s get rid of these sound effects.” Don’t do too much. Let it play.

It’s a show about ambiguity and questions, which is a reason the Catholic school setting is so perfect. When working with Gina and Quinn, how delicate was editing the more pointed questions and answers in the series? What to say and what not to say?

Danielle L. Statuto: The ladies, Gina and Quinn, were phenomenal with talking and collaboration and asking about how things worked. We had screenings for every episode, and we had talkbacks, and then we would sometimes have a back-and-forth: “What do you really think?”

They would sit and listen to all opinions, whether they agreed or not. What I watched over the season is how every single episode, with little tweaks and movements, got ridiculously better. I mean, in ways that I was like, “You know what? That 12 hours of just working on that one scene for three days was the best thing we ever did because you guys found things.”

Adrienne McNally: I do think they trust their audience a lot to get stuff. They definitely did not feel compelled to spoon-feed anything story-wise.

As someone who was in Catholic school at this time, the show brings back good and bad memories. It’s authentic.

Danielle L. Statuto: I went to Jesuit University, dude.

You know how it is.

Danielle L. Statuto: I’m totally Catholic, and I’m married to a woman. So listen, she doesn’t have to tell me.

[Laughs] Adrienne, you mention how often you’re choosing the funniest takes, but what about when it comes to drama? When you’re cutting scenes, do you think back to school and wonder, what did I feel then? How should I cut with that in mind?

Adrienne McNally: I love that question. I was a teenager once [Laughs], and it’s funny because we would end up having these conversations in the office a lot about which Lion do you relate to? I was nowhere near as cool as these girls. I would fully be Olivia, crying and being like, “I want my mom.”

I wish I was Katie as a teenager, but the truth is, I was Olivia. I wanted my mom. And I remember, okay, they were cool girls. I was very much on the outside of that.

Danielle L. Statuto: Adrienne, first of all, she is cool.

Adrienne McNally: [Laughs] No, no. The Lions are all way cooler.

Hey, if you were the outsider, the observer, you were already prepping to be an editor.

Adrienne McNally: That’s right. No, I literally was. I started editing in high school, so I was like, I’ve been an observer for a long time. I was really, really fortunate to go to an arts high school. And gosh, I mean, this was in the ’90s when Avid Media Composer was this new thing. This philanthropist donated one to my art school, and I was a writer at the time. I was going to school for writing, and then it was sitting in front of this machine, my mind just exploded.

I was like, “This is writing with images. This is the most exciting thing I’ve ever done in my life.” I was 16, and I was like, “This is it. This is it.” And I’ve been doing it since then. I’ve been very, very lucky.

Danielle, what about your Catholic school days?

Danielle L. Statuto: My connection with this is super personal. I grew up like Adrienne in the ’90s. I grew up in a very Italian Catholic family. I was confirmed. I was all the things. I remember in high school really not understanding these feelings that I felt also with a best friend and feeling like there were a lot of moments of, “Oh my God, I’m going to hell. Oh my God, what am I going to do?” That’s a very real thing.

I think now in 2026, it’s a lot different and it’s a lot more open. Being from a really small town and a very Catholic Italian family, it was hard. I didn’t come out until I was 33, so that was a heavy thing to bear for me.

So this, being unapologetically it, growing up as having kind of self-hate and self-loathing and almost homophobia, and seeing almost this exact thing that I went through in these young girls, I was feeling that and understanding it but also laughing at the way that they speak.

“You guys looking at a bunch of dykes.” That is so authentic because that is a harsh word that would be said. You would not want to be a dyke. “I don’t want to be a dyke. No, not me. No, girl, not me.”

So for me, this was really personal. If there was ever a dream job that came my way, especially after strikes and fighting for a foothold, this was beyond meant to be for me. I just feel very, very lucky to be a part of it.

Adrienne McNally: We both had been in a slump.

Danielle L. Statuto: We wanted to get on the ship. We wanted to be on the ship, Adrienne.

Adrienne McNally: And this show—I know I can say for both of us—is incredibly creatively fulfilling. The story, the artistry, working with artists of this caliber from top to bottom has been life-changing. Just an incredibly rewarding experience, for sure.

Danielle L. Statuto: I’ve been saying this since the moment I read the scripts. I was like, “This is going to be a hit show. This is going to be such a hit.” I would scream it. People would think I’m nuts because I’m a little loud. Everyone knows me in the office at this point [Laughs].

I mean, the pride that we have for this show is substantial, and that comes from hard work, a lot of hard work. We didn’t just put these things together. We sat and we labored. We lived it for 10 or 12 months, and we gave everything that we had. Every single person on our post team gave everything they had.

I don’t see how dreams can’t come true when that happens. I just can’t see it.

All of that hard work makes it look easy, like when you have the Lions together, you have so many points of view and so many stories to tell.

Danielle L. Statuto: A lot. I believe I became a much better editor through this process and watching all the other editors attack their stuff, watching everybody. You get better when you are forced to; “Okay, how do I get better at this moment?” I think there’s not one person that didn’t get better on that team. What do you think, Adrienne?

Adrienne McNally: Absolutely. Agree.

Adrienne, how’d you attack the more dialogue-heavy scenes with the girls? Were you ever overlapping a lot of dialogue?

Danielle L. Statuto: Well, hold on. Let me bring you to the ADR queen, which you have on [here]. So Adrienne, she also doubled as a lot of our ADR characters, and that is something that I would love to touch upon. Our office has probably the best ADR team I’ve ever seen. Each person had specific characters.

Adrienne McNally: Had the whole cast. Thank God we had a lot of women in the office.

Danielle L. Statuto: Women everywhere. We would have them give us ADR lines. Adrienne was so ridiculously good at Catherine. It was jarring. She became kind of the ADR queen because by the end of the show, there’s a lot of stuff in there. There’s a lot of one-liners and back-and-forth. It’s all ADR. Our girl, Adrienne, was the head of that ADR.

Adrienne McNally: The whole thing was, as the cast grew to be the Lions together, I also believe in the post and our relationships with Quinn and Gina, we all grew to understand the show. We grew to understand the characters. We were so deeply enmeshed in the thing.

So when we got to the point of us getting into some ADR for these episodes, it was so much easier because it’s like, we get it now. I understand who these characters are, what this show is. It was so much fun to get into the ADR of when they’re in the groups, just filling out those scenes and doing Catherine’s ADR really unlocked something deep inside of me.

I was like, “Wow, I think this may have been in a past life. I don’t know if I did some snake handling or what, but it was in there.”

There’s still time. You can still get into it.

Adrienne McNally: I know, right?

Danielle L. Statuto: She was so good. It’s not even funny. It’s not even funny how good she was.

Adrienne McNally: [Laughs] Thank you. Oh my God. I just want to say, though, that I want to give these actors their props because they all were given freedom in the ADR booth to just wing it a bit, and they all nail their characters so well.

Danielle L. Statuto: Rock stars.

Adrienne McNally: I was fortunate. I got to listen in and be there for a lot of the sessions, and I was just in tears sometimes. They were so funny. There’s so much talent in the group, and I would say Quinn and Gina, a lot of it came from the top, that they really let everyone fly. A part of the magic of the show is that really everyone was able to bring their authentic best to the show.

They write thematic material so well, too. It’s a fun but rich show. Did any of the show’s themes, in particular, really influence how you edited the series?

Danielle L. Statuto: Man, for me, it was confusion and pain for Elise and Anya. And then also for Lisbeth, it was just being misunderstood. Anytime there was a scene with Elise and Anya, I wanted to feel angst from Elise, and I wanted to feel deceit and confusion from Anya in the sense of, “Oh my God, God’s going to see me.”

Adrienne McNally: I was constantly remembering and feeling what Lisbeth has gone through as a child. She has so much trauma and what she’s dealing with. And for me, the moment with her mom in the closet in 102, that was like, oh my God, my heart breaks for this.

She’s a child who is dealing with this at home, and it’s so heavy, and she just desperately wants to be included in this dance team and feel a sense of belonging and safety that she probably hasn’t had her whole life.

Danielle L. Statuto: Ever, ever.

Adrienne McNally: I just felt this empathy for Lisbeth the whole time.

Danielle L. Statuto: Same. Geena brought out the humanity of Lisbeth, and I’m not sure if anyone else could have done that. I’m listening to friends’ reactions to her, and people either… It’s like one or the other. I have such a love for that character because I do see the humanity in her.

I mean, I see her being manipulative, but she’s been thrown to the curb how many times? She’s trying to survive. She’s trying to protect her brother.

And she’s a kid.

Danielle L. Statuto: And she’s a kid taking care of her mother, and her dad just died.

You know, thank you both for your time and for making Catholic Guilt so much fun on this show.

Danielle L. Statuto: [Laughs] Well, fun fact, I did wear my confirmation rosary beads to the premiere party, so if anything happens, that’s why.

[Laughs] Danielle, who is your confirmation saint?

Danielle L. Statuto: Oh my goodness. I’m going to tell you a really funny story, and this is going to embody exactly who I am to a T. So, I’m Italian. My cousin had just been born. Her name was Gianna, and I’m very Italian, so I wanted Gianna, and it would be after Saint John. So, that was a little bit of a snafu.

But then we finally got up to the bishop, and we’re going up with my aunt, and “I now pronounce you…” ‘Is the name John?’ I was like, “No, fuck, it’s Gianna.” And then my aunt just starts, “What are you doing? You’re swearing at the freaking bishop.”

I was like, “Oh God, I got to get out of here.” So it’s Gianna, but the bishop did it as John, so whatever.

[Laughs] Sounds like a scene from The Body.

Danielle L. Statuto: Listen, it’s facts. I mean, my aunt could tell you the story. She was there. She was my sponsor.

Adrienne McNally: You have the best stories.

Danielle L. Statuto: I have the craziest stories. Stick around me long enough; I don’t know what’s going to happen next.

Adrienne McNally: You were born to edit The Body, girl.

Danielle L. Statuto: I don’t even know. I have so many ridiculous stories. But yeah, we appreciate you, dude. I think for both of us, this is really important and special to us, especially being the only female editors on the show.

I think we’re both grinders, and for us, this just means a lot. Very female-heavy, female-driven show, female leaders like Gina and Quinn that are unbelievable beasts, incredibly creative, and unforgiving with what they want. I respect that.