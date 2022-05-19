‘All American’ Season 4 Sets May 2022 Netflix Release Date

All American season 4 is about to conclude on The CW and we now have a Netflix release date for the latest season of the football drama plus confirmation of All American’s future on both The CW and Netflix.

Created by April Blair, All American is now one of the hottest shows that’s aired first on The CW. It’s come to Netflix shortly after each season ended and has done remarkably well on the Netflix top 10s since they were introduced in February 2020. Season 3 took a while to get to Netflix given the show’s production was pushed way back thanks to delays on production due to the pandemic.

All American season 4 began airing on The CW on October 25th, 2021. Season 4 consists of 20 episodes (the highest episode count in the show’s history) and has been renewed for a fifth season due to begin airing on The CW in the Fall 2022/23 season.

What can we expect from All American season 4?

The drama significantly ramped up by the end of season 3 and left us with a bunch of cliffhangers. Hunter Clowdus was notably promoted to a main cast member for season 4. Clowdus plays the role of JJ Parker.

There are some excellent insights from TVLine and some good discussion threads on Reddit but the overarching big questions we going into season 4 include (spoilers below):

Will Coop survive after Mo plotted his downfall throughout the season?

Will the championship game actually take place? Will it be canceled after the huge fistfight?

Will Coach Baker be able to forgive Spencer and Jordan after they trained behind his back?

When will All American season 4 release on Netflix?

With the show now on the road with its fourth season and if you’re not keeping up-to-date by watching weekly, you’ll want to know when season 4 of All American is on Netflix.

Officially, we don’t yet know when season 4 will hit but that doesn’t mean we can’t give a broad estimate.

20 episodes are reportedly going to be making up the fourth season with the finale currently due to air on May 23rd, 2022.

As per the standing Netflix deal, the streaming service will stream the show around 8 days after the finale so right now, that means we’ll be getting a May 31st, 2022 release date.

We’ve now had official confirmation that All American season 4 will be available on Netflix from May 31st.

Will All American come to Netflix internationally?

It’s still the case (and has been since season 1) that All American is only streaming on Netflix in the US. It only came to Netflix as part of the big output deal Netflix had with The CW but that deal only applies to Netflix US. Other shows from The CW that were sold to Netflix internationally (ie Riverdale) were done seperately.

Given the streaming landscape and Warner Bros. Television’s general international strategy, it’s highly unlikely Netflix licenses All American in other regions.

In other All American news, you may know that season 3 contained a backdoor pilot that will lead into a full spinoff called All American: Homecoming. We’re still waiting to hear about the streaming home of Homecoming but it seems increasingly unlikely that Netflix will carry it.

Are you looking forward to season 4 of All American on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.