‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ Blu-ray Release Date Set for March and April 2023

Netflix is going all out on All Quiet on the Western Front and the movie will be getting a physical release starting in March 2023 for those in the United States and April 2023 in the United Kingdom.

Nominated for 9 Oscars and recent winner of 7 BAFTAs All Quiet on the Western Front is one of Netflix’s most decorated movies to date and is hoping to win big at the upcoming Oscars on March 13th, 2023.

As a result, expect Netflix to continue campaigning for All Quiet on the Western Front in the coming days and weeks. After all, some believe the movie is Netflix’s best chance of scoring an Oscar for Best Picture since they began releasing films in 2015.

In recent weeks, we’ve seen a making-of featurette added to Netflix, and if you’ve been on a trade site or in Los Angeles, you’ve undoubtedly seen one of the many ads that Netflix is running.

As you may know, it’s rare for Netflix Originals to get physical releases. When physical editions have been released, they’ve often been movies or series ultimately owned by other distributors beyond Netflix.

We should also note that eight Netflix Originals have also been released via the coveted Criterion Collection.

All Quiet On The Western Front – Limited Collector’s Edition Available Now to Pre-Order

Here’s a breakdown of the release dates and who’s distributing the movie in the US and UK:

MPI Home Video is handling the release in the United States. The title is set to release on March 28th, 2023.

Altitude Film Distribution is the distribution arm behind the physical release in the United Kingdom. The title is due to be released on April 24th, 2023.

Per the listing on Amazon.co.uk, here’s what you can expect from the limited edition Blu-ray release:

“Released as a 2-disc Limited Collector’s Edition in a Mediabook format with the film in 4K Ultra HD on UHD Blu-ray and in HD on Blu-ray as well as a 24-page booklet and the following Bonus Features: Audio Commentary from director Edward Berger

24-page booklet which includes ” Sharing the German Perspective” – A Conversation With Edward Berger and “A Machine Of Death Unlike Any Experienced Before” –

An Interview With Historian And Professor Daniel Schönpflug

Making of Featurette

Trailer

Teaser”

Will you pick up one of the limited edition copies of All Quiet on the Western Front? Let us know in the comments down below.