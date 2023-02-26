Will ‘The Chef Show’ Return for Season 3? Roy Choi Teases Potential Return

While Netflix provides a heap of cooking/food shows either exploring international locations or with game shows, it’s interesting that it’s been almost three years since we’ve had new episodes of The Chef Show starring popular filmmaker Jon Favreau and L.A.-based chef Roy Choi. But could we soon be treated to more?

The pair originally connected when Choi was a consultant for cooking scenes in Favreau’s film Chef. Jon played a disillusioned restaurant chef who pivots after a night of reflection and decides to invest in a food truck making Cubano sandwiches with his young son.

A major crux of The Chef Show was further showcasing the two’s relationship in the kitchen and bringing in celebrities/fellow restaurant industry people to show on camera how to make various recipes for yummy dishes as Favreau would be able to film episodes when he had free time.

We haven’t had new episodes since September 19, 2020, with the season two run of episodes (episodes 21-25). Since then, it’s been sort of radio silence given the pandemic would have impacted the show among with many other productions. Favreau got hyper-focused on his multiple Star Wars shows for Lucasfilm, with The Mandalorian returning next month while Choi was spending his time feeding the Los Angeles community that had been struggling.

Over the weekend, Choi posted a tease on his official Twitter account that could be taken as a suggestion that The Chef Show might be finally returning to Netflix after a hiatus.

It’s also possible they’re only just now getting ready to shoot new episodes as Favreau was the show’s director; as you know, he’s been rather busy overseeing Star Wars content for Disney+ throughout this hiatus of The Chef Show.

Some of the guests that appeared in previous episodes include Bill Burr, David Chang, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Filoni, Kevin Feige, Tom Holland, Robert Rodriguez, Seth Rogen, Sam Raimi, The Russo Brothers, Tom Holland, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

We can only imagine who they could potentially coax into getting to show up for future episodes. Netflix has not officially announced more “Volume 2” episodes or a full season 3 just yet, however.

Still, Choi’s tweet is certainly giving us hope that some update is coming soon, and we can’t wait for more of this fantastically engaging food series.