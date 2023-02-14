‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Making-of Documentary Sets Netflix Release Date

One of Netflix’s biggest chances of winning best picture at the Oscars in the coming weeks is All Quiet on the Western Front is getting the documentary treatment with the doc set to release on February 20th, 2023.

Per the show page for the documentary, directed by Ingo Becker, here’s what you can expect from the documentary, which has a runtime of just under 18 minutes.

“Go behind the scenes of Edward Berger’s WWI epic and see how the cast and crew crafted its amazing authenticity — from the sets to the SFX prosthetics.”

Making of documentaries are typically reserved for the biggest and best of the Netflix library. Titles that have received the treatment in months and years prior include 1899, Pinocchio, The Queen’s Gambit, Unorthodox, Athena, and The Witcher.

Watch the All Quiet on the Western Front documentary before it arrives on Netflix

Suppose you can’t wait for the documentary feature to be added to Netflix. In that case, you can already catch the documentary streaming in full on Netflix’s “Still Watching Netflix” channel, which at the time of publishing has over 368,000 views.

Expect to see plenty of posts from Netflix on All Quiet in the Western Front in the weeks to come as Netflix ramps up its campaign for the movie in the hopes Oscar voters grant the movie as many awards as possible.

In case you didn’t know, the movie contributed to nearly half of Netflix’s 16 total Oscar nominations. It’s the second most nominated movie (behind Everything Everywhere All At Once) with nominations in the following categories:

Best Picture – Malte Grunert, Producer

– Malte Grunert, Producer Sound Design – Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte

– Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte Original Score – Volker Bertelmann

– Volker Bertelmann Adapted Screenplay – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell

– Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell International Feature Film – Germany

– Germany Makeup and Hairstyling – Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová

– Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová Production Design – Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

– Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper Cinematography – James Friend

– James Friend Visual Effects – Frank Petzold, Viktor Muller, Markus Frank, and Kamil Jaffar

For everything else coming to Netflix in February 2023, check out our preview for all the new releases here.

Will you be checking out the behind-the-scenes documentary for All Quiet on the Western Front when it drops onto Netflix? Let us know in the comments.