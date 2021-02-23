‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Netflix Movie: What We Know So Far

Netflix is expanding their on their growing German and German-language productions after the success of Dark and Unorthodox. Besides 1899 from Dark creators, Netflix will produce All Quiet on the Western Front, an adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel of the same name. It is said to be one of the biggest-budget productions to ever come out of Germany.

BAFTA winner and Emmy nominee Edward Berger (Patrick Melrose, Jack) will direct the film, with former Washington post journalist Ian Stokell and producer and actor Lesley Paterson writing the script. The writing duo collaborated before on short films such as The Negotiation and The Bike Ride.

Award-winning cinematographer James Friend (Patrick Melrose, Your Honour) will join the production as director of photography. The film will be produced by Malte Grunert of Amusement Park (The Aftermath, Land of Mine), and Daniel Dreifuss (Sergio, No). Actor Daniel Bruhl (The Falcon and Winter Soldier) is also attached as executive producer and one of the lead actors.

Director Edward Berger shared his excitement of working on this film in an interview:

“It is a physical, visceral and very modern film that has never been told from my country’s perspective, it has never been made into a German-language film. We now have the chance to make an anti-war film that will truly touch our audience.”

Producer Malte Grunert added in the same interview:

“In the hands of Edward [Berger], it will be a very meaningful and contemporary take on the story, a powerful film and an impressive cinematic experience.”

What’s the plot of All Quiet on the Western Front?

Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western front is an adaptation of the classic World War I novel of the same name by German veteran infantryman and famous author Erich Maria Remarque. Remarque published it in 1929 and continues to be taught in curriculums around the world mostly due to its sobering account of the futility of war.

As Variety reports about the synopsis of the film,

“The story follows teenagers Paul Baumer and his friends Albert and Muller, who voluntarily enlist in the German army, riding a wave of patriotic fervour that quickly dissipates once they face the brutal realities of life on the front. Paul’s preconceptions about the enemy and the rights and wrongs of the conflict soon crumble. However, amid the countdown to Armistice, Paul must carry on fighting until the end, with no purpose other than to satisfy the top brass’ desire to end the war on a German offensive.”

Producer Malte Grunert commented on the importance and relevance of this film:

“’All Quiet on the Western Front’ to this day is indeed the definitive novel about war and the utter senselessness of it. War knows no heroes. One hundred years after its publication ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ has retained all its impact and power.

Who is cast in All Quiet on the Western Front?

The film will star Golden Globes nominee Daniel Bruhl, who is most known for his roles in The Alienist, Rush and Captain America: Civil War and who will very soon be appearing on Disney’s The Falcon and Winter Soldier. Bruhl’s role is currently unknown, but he will not play Baumer as the role was still being cast when Bruhl was already attached to the project. As of February 2021, no other cast members are known.

What’s the production status of the film?

All Quiet on the Western Front is currently in pre-production and is currently planned to begin filming in March 2021. Filming is to take place predominantly on location in Belgium, Germany, and the Czech Republic. That is, of course, there are no hiccups caused by COVID-19.

When will All Quiet on the Western Front be released on Netflix?

A period war drama filmed on location during a pandemic isn’t the most simple and easy shoot along with a significant amount of post-production as is the standard for period films. We would expect the film to be released on Netflix sometime in mid/late 2022.

