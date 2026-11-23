There have been numerous documentaries on the subject of Pamela Smart, whose role in the murder of her husband created a media circus in 1991 and had the nation transfixed. Netflix is throwing its hat into the documentary ring, and a brand new documentary on “the most hated woman in America” is coming to the streaming service on December 16, 2026.

A Deadly Affair: The Pamela Smart Story is an upcoming Netflix Original true-crime documentary directed by Lyttanya Shannon

When is A Deadly Affair: The Pamela Smart Story coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that the documentary will premiere on the service on December 16, 2026.

What is the documentary about?

Netflix has provided a logline for the documentary:

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In 1991, Gregg Smart was shot dead in the New Hampshire home he shared with his wife, Pamela. Within months, Pamela and her teenage lover, Billy Flynn, stood accused of his murder. Dubbed the most hated woman in America, Pamela became the face of a trial that held the country transfixed.

Who is Pamela Smart?

Pamela Smart is an American woman serving life without parole for her role in the May 1990 murder of her husband, Gregg Smart, in Derry, New Hampshire. Then a 22-year-old high school media coordinator, Smart was convicted in 1991 of being an accomplice to first-degree murder, conspiracy to murder, and witness tampering after prosecutors argued she manipulated her 15-year-old lover, William “Billy” Flynn, and his friends into killing him. Broadcast live on television, the trial became a media sensation that continues to draw scrutiny.

Smart maintained her innocence for many years and argued that her life sentence without parole is overly harsh, a stance she reiterated during an October 2010 appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show. It wasn’t until June 2024 that she finally accepted her responsibility for her husband’s murder. This year, she and her legal team continue to seek an overturn of her conviction, for which she has now served 36 years.

Haven’t there been other projects on Pamela Smart?

The story of Pamela Smart has been examined in over a dozen documentaries over the past few decades, including Captivated: The Trials of Pamela Smart, and has also inspired a wide range of fiction, film, and television.

Among the most notable adaptations are the TV movie Murder in New Hampshire: The Pamela Wojas Smart Story, an episode of Law & Order, Joyce Maynard’s 1992 novel To Die For (which Gus Van Sant adapted into the 1995 dark comedy starring Nicole Kidman and Joaquin Phoenix), and Marge Piercy’s novel The Longings of Women.

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