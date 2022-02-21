‘Another Life’ Season 3: Netflix Officially Cancels Sci-fi Series

Another Life returned for its second season in 2021 but after poor performance and a few hints, we’ve got confirmation that the show has been canceled. Here’s what we know about the cancelation of Another Life season 3.

Another Life is a Netflix Original sci-fi series created by Aaron Martin. The series stars Battlestar Galactica hero Katie Sackhoff and Hellboy star Selma Blair.

Astronaut Niko Breckinridge leads a team of astronauts into the space in search of intelligent life. Their mission is to find the source of a mysterious alien artifact that appeared on Earth. During their mission, the crew faces unparalleled danger on what could be a one-way trip

Another Life Season 3 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Canceled (Last Updated: 02/21/2021)

In December 2021, we got somewhat of a hint that the show may have been canceled. Responding to a viral Tweet, Katee seems to suggest that the original poster saying that Netflix doesn’t allow any show to get three seasons was correct. Is this the closest we get to a cancelation confirmation? We’ll have to wait and see.

Well ain’t that the damn truth 😂🤷🏼‍♀️ — Katee Sackhoff (@kateesackhoff) December 21, 2021

Another Life season 2 did feature on the Netflix top 10s but didn’t make any meaningful impact. It featured in the top 10 hourly data charts between October 17th to October 24th where it recorded 15.76 million hours viewed.

The show failed to appear in Netflix US’s TV top 10s at all.

On February 21st, we finally got confirmation that Another Life had been canceled at Netflix.

In a Tweet by Katee Sackhoff she said:

“I’d like to thank everyone single person who watched & supported Another Life on @netflix To our crew & cast thank you for always working so hard & being prepared. I wish we could do more seasons but sadly it’s just not in the cards 🚀 See you on the next adventure ❤️ Love Niko”

Writer on the project Romeo Candido responded to the Tweet saying:

“Thank you for making this writers dream come true and helping me believe I can do this. Much love to @AaronSMartin for bringing me on the space adventure of a lifetime! Team Salvare forever”

What we would’ve expected from a third season of Another Life

The end of the second season of Another Life leads to a whole plethora of new possibilities for the human race.

Just as Earth sat on the brink of annihilation from the Achaians, the crew of Salvare 2 found a weakness in the armor of the mysterious alien race. Discovering that the Achaians are in fact a highly advanced Alien A.I. and not the original Achaian race, the crew were successfully able to defeat them by planting a human DNA-based computer virus.

Once the Achaian’s left the solar system, suddenly many more wormholes to our solar system were opened as a large number of other alien races in the universe couldn’t wait to show their appreciation for destroying the Achaian oppressors, and to greet the human race for the first time.

With countless new worlds to explore, and an untold number of aliens to be contacted it’s clear what the next task of the Salvare 2, is to make contact and establish relations with humanity’s potential new alien allies.

When could we expect to see a third season of Another Life on Netflix?

If it wasn’t for the global pandemic, we would have seen the second season on Netflix many months before October 2021. However, numerous delays to production forced filming to be moved by several months.

With the world in a relatively better place now than what it was in Spring 2020, the production of Another Life season 3 would likely go ahead without a delay. With renewal still up in the air, all we can do is speculate when a third season could arrive. It’s our educated guess that if season 3 happens, production would take place throughout most of 2022, before being released in early 2023.

Would you have liked to see a third season of Another Life on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.