Happy Thanksgiving week! Netflix is serving up one of its busiest weeks of the month, headlined by the return of The Hunting Wives on Thanksgiving Day, Peter Berg’s World War II football drama The Mosquito Bowl, and the NFL’s first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game. Add in a new Nate Bargatze stand-up special, Vincent Cassel as Quasimodo, long-lost Tupac tapes, and a fresh helping of Christmas movies, and there’s plenty to get through between helpings of turkey. Here’s everything coming to Netflix in the US between November 23rd and November 29th, 2026.

Looking further ahead? We’re keeping track of everything still to come in our November 2026 guide, and we’ve already begun looking ahead to what’s coming to Netflix in December 2026.

Best New Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix This Week

The Mosquito Bowl (2026)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

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Peter Berg’s long-in-the-works war drama finally lands on Netflix the night before Thanksgiving. Based on the true story, the movie follows four of America’s top college football stars who set their fame aside after the attack on Pearl Harbor to enlist in the Marines. Stationed in the Pacific and preparing for the brutal invasion of Okinawa, they end up playing a football game that became the stuff of legend. With its mix of gridiron action and wartime sacrifice, it’s perfectly timed for a week when football is front and center – and it pairs nicely with the Packers vs. Rams game streaming live the same night. For more, check out our full preview of The Mosquito Bowl.

The Hunting Wives (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Consider your Thanksgiving plans made. After becoming one of the biggest surprise hits of summer 2025, the messy, murderous socialites of Maple Brook, Texas, are back for eight new episodes. Season 2 picks up in the chaotic aftermath of the finale, with Sophie (Brittany Snow) and Margo (Malin Akerman) firmly on the outs. New foes and old secrets soon force the pair back into a dangerous game of cat and mouse, raising the question of whether they’re the hunters or the hunted. With the show now beyond the events of May Cobb’s novel, all bets are off. Catch up with all of our The Hunting Wives coverage here.

The Hunchback, Soul of Paris (2026)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Forget the singing gargoyles. This French-language epic is a dark, historically grounded reimagining of Victor Hugo’s classic, relocating the story to 1830s Paris in the grip of a deadly cholera outbreak. Vincent Cassel stars as Quasimodo, who is ruthlessly hunted through the streets for medical experiments while being swept up in political turmoil and an impossible love. It’s one of Netflix’s biggest international movies of the fall, and we’ve got everything you need to know about The Hunchback, Soul of Paris here.

Full List of New Arrivals Planned for Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on Monday, November 23

Mark Rober’s CrunchLabs (Season 6) – More episodes of the former NASA engineer and YouTube star’s hands-on science series.

– More episodes of the former NASA engineer and YouTube star’s hands-on science series. Sesame Street (Volume 4) Netflix Original – From game nights and goodbyes to missing gifts, the Sesame Street gang explores big feelings and solve everyday problems with teamwork and kindness in a fresh batch of episodes.

– From game nights and goodbyes to missing gifts, the Sesame Street gang explores big feelings and solve everyday problems with teamwork and kindness in a fresh batch of episodes. The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 9) Netflix Original – Jolly treats, returning contestants, and the cast of Peep Show bring holiday hilarity to the tent. Which baker will be Paul and Prue’s festive favorite?

– Jolly treats, returning contestants, and the cast of Peep Show bring holiday hilarity to the tent. Which baker will be Paul and Prue’s festive favorite? The Trials of Karen Read (Limited Series) Netflix Original – True-crime docuseries. When Boston police officer John O’Keefe is found dead in a blizzard outside a Canton, Massachusetts, home, suspicion quickly falls on his girlfriend, Karen Read. Featuring exclusive interviews with those who were inside the house that night, O’Keefe’s family and friends, and trial jurors, the series follows the case from the initial investigation through the years of courtroom battles that divided a town and gripped the nation.

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, November 24

All for Christmas (2026) – Written by Ansley Gordon (How to Fall in Love by Christmas), this rom-com follows a podcaster forced to test online dating who connects with a mystery man, only to learn he’s the renovator working on her grandmother’s Christmas Eve venue. Starring Whitney Leavitt and Jesse Kove.

– Written by Ansley Gordon (How to Fall in Love by Christmas), this rom-com follows a podcaster forced to test online dating who connects with a mystery man, only to learn he’s the renovator working on her grandmother’s Christmas Eve venue. Starring Whitney Leavitt and Jesse Kove. Nate Bargatze: Good For Nathan (2026) Netflix Original – Stand-up special. The record-breaking comedian returns for his fourth hour-long Netflix special, filmed in Fort Worth, Texas.

– Stand-up special. The record-breaking comedian returns for his fourth hour-long Netflix special, filmed in Fort Worth, Texas. One Last Order (2026) Netflix Original – Directed by Lauren DeFilippo and Sam Soko, this award-winning documentary short follows Sighle Williams as she works her final shift after 37 years at Mac’s Drive-Thru in Gainesville, Florida, and the community that lines up for hours to say goodbye.

– Directed by Lauren DeFilippo and Sam Soko, this award-winning documentary short follows Sighle Williams as she works her final shift after 37 years at Mac’s Drive-Thru in Gainesville, Florida, and the community that lines up for hours to say goodbye. Out of the Blue (2022) – Neil LaBute’s neo-noir thriller stars Ray Nicholson as an ex-con trying to go straight who falls for a married woman (Diane Kruger) with a dangerous proposition.

– Neil LaBute’s neo-noir thriller stars Ray Nicholson as an ex-con trying to go straight who falls for a married woman (Diane Kruger) with a dangerous proposition. Rob Lowe: The Outsider (2026) Netflix Original – This definitive documentary goes beyond the highlight reel to reveal what it really took for Rob Lowe to survive Hollywood and become one of its most enduring stars.

– This definitive documentary goes beyond the highlight reel to reveal what it really took for Rob Lowe to survive Hollywood and become one of its most enduring stars. The Trouble With Mistletoe (2017) – Passionflix’s adaptation of Jill Shalvis’s Heartbreaker Bay novel. Rachel Melvin plays San Francisco pet-shop owner Willa, who is less than thrilled when Keane (Thomas Beaudoin), the guy who stood her up in high school, walks in needing a cat-sitter.

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, November 25

Bandit (2022) – Josh Duhamel stars in this crime caper based on the true story of Gilbert Galvan Jr., a career criminal who escapes from a US prison, starts a new life in Canada, and goes on to pull off a record-breaking string of bank and jewelry store robberies as “The Flying Bandit.” Also starring Mel Gibson, Elisha Cuthbert, and Nestor Carbonell.

– Josh Duhamel stars in this crime caper based on the true story of Gilbert Galvan Jr., a career criminal who escapes from a US prison, starts a new life in Canada, and goes on to pull off a record-breaking string of bank and jewelry store robberies as “The Flying Bandit.” Also starring Mel Gibson, Elisha Cuthbert, and Nestor Carbonell. Blue Exorcist (Season 3) – More of the hit supernatural anime following Rin Okumura, the son of Satan, as he trains to become an exorcist at True Cross Academy.

– More of the hit supernatural anime following Rin Okumura, the son of Satan, as he trains to become an exorcist at True Cross Academy. Danny Go! (Season 3) – A new batch of episodes of the live-action kids’ series packed with songs, dance-alongs and off-the-couch adventures for ages 3 to 7.

– A new batch of episodes of the live-action kids’ series packed with songs, dance-alongs and off-the-couch adventures for ages 3 to 7. NFL Netflix Gameday: Thanksgiving Eve, Packers vs. Rams (2026) Netflix Original – Live sports event! Netflix kicks off the holiday season with the NFL’s first-ever Thanksgiving Eve matchup, as the Green Bay Packers take on the Los Angeles Rams live from Los Angeles on Wednesday night, exclusively on Netflix.

– Live sports event! Netflix kicks off the holiday season with the NFL’s first-ever Thanksgiving Eve matchup, as the Green Bay Packers take on the Los Angeles Rams live from Los Angeles on Wednesday night, exclusively on Netflix. Picturelogue ~Escape From Oogiri Labyrinth~ (Season 1) – Japanese comedy variety series. New episodes weekly.

– Japanese comedy variety series. New episodes weekly. The Mosquito Bowl (2026) Netflix Original – Directed by Peter Berg and based on the true story. Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, four of America’s top college football stars set their fame aside to enlist in the Marines, eventually playing a legendary football game while preparing for the brutal invasion of Okinawa.

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, November 26

A Filipino Christmas (Season 1) Netflix Original – Netflix Philippines’ first Christmas anthology series. Directed by Mark Reyes, each of the four episodes tells a different festive story of nostalgia, romance and second chances.

– Netflix Philippines’ first Christmas anthology series. Directed by Mark Reyes, each of the four episodes tells a different festive story of nostalgia, romance and second chances. Always on Call (Season 1) Netflix Original – Netflix’s first Nordic medical drama. Set inside a busy, understaffed emergency room in Oslo, the series balances high-stakes, life-and-death medical cases with the tangled personal lives of an exhausted but resilient team of doctors and nurses.

– Netflix’s first Nordic medical drama. Set inside a busy, understaffed emergency room in Oslo, the series balances high-stakes, life-and-death medical cases with the tangled personal lives of an exhausted but resilient team of doctors and nurses. Compliance (2012) – Craig Zobel’s unsettling thriller, inspired by true events. A fast-food manager (Ann Dowd) receives a call from a man claiming to be a police officer who accuses a young employee (Dreama Walker) of theft, setting off an increasingly disturbing chain of events.

– Craig Zobel’s unsettling thriller, inspired by true events. A fast-food manager (Ann Dowd) receives a call from a man claiming to be a police officer who accuses a young employee (Dreama Walker) of theft, setting off an increasingly disturbing chain of events. Drishyam – The Conclusion (2026) – Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar for the final chapter of the hit Hindi crime thriller franchise. When a determined Crime Branch officer (Jaideep Ahlawat) reopens the case, Vijay must devise one last plan to protect his family. Also starring Tabu and Shriya Saran.

– Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar for the final chapter of the hit Hindi crime thriller franchise. When a determined Crime Branch officer (Jaideep Ahlawat) reopens the case, Vijay must devise one last plan to protect his family. Also starring Tabu and Shriya Saran. Fool Night (Season 1) Netflix Original – A stunning anime adaptation from Sunrise and Shaft. In a dystopian future where clouds block the sun and oxygen is scarce, humans can opt for “transfloration” – a procedure that turns them into plants to help humanity breathe. A desperate young man undergoes the procedure and discovers he can hear the voices of those who have already become plants.

– A stunning anime adaptation from Sunrise and Shaft. In a dystopian future where clouds block the sun and oxygen is scarce, humans can opt for “transfloration” – a procedure that turns them into plants to help humanity breathe. A desperate young man undergoes the procedure and discovers he can hear the voices of those who have already become plants. The Hunting Wives (Season 2) Netflix Original – The messy, murderous Texas socialites return on Thanksgiving Day. With Sophie and Margo on the outs, new foes and old secrets force them back into a dangerous game of cat and mouse in Maple Brook.

– The messy, murderous Texas socialites return on Thanksgiving Day. With Sophie and Margo on the outs, new foes and old secrets force them back into a dangerous game of cat and mouse in Maple Brook. Toos: The Van der Valk Kidnapping (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Dutch true-crime drama. In 1982, when the matriarch of a Dutch hotel empire is kidnapped for ransom, her family launches a desperate effort to free her.

Coming to Netflix on Friday, November 27

7 Dogs (2026) – Big-budget Arabic action blockbuster from Bad Boys directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. An Interpol officer (Ahmed Ezz) is forced to team up with a member of a global crime syndicate (Karim Abdel Aziz) to take down a deadly drug network. Monica Bellucci co-stars.

– Big-budget Arabic action blockbuster from Bad Boys directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. An Interpol officer (Ahmed Ezz) is forced to team up with a member of a global crime syndicate (Karim Abdel Aziz) to take down a deadly drug network. Monica Bellucci co-stars. Maddie’s Secret (2025) – Comedian John Early writes, directs, and stars in this acclaimed satirical melodrama about a dishwasher at a trendy food content company whose sudden viral fame threatens to expose a secret from her past. Also starring Kate Berlant and Vanessa Bayer.

– Comedian John Early writes, directs, and stars in this acclaimed satirical melodrama about a dishwasher at a trendy food content company whose sudden viral fame threatens to expose a secret from her past. Also starring Kate Berlant and Vanessa Bayer. The Child (2026) Netflix Original – Based on Fernando Aramburu’s devastating novel. This heartfelt Spanish drama explores the grief of a mother (Belén Cuesta) and a grandfather (Karra Elejalde) searching for a way to carry on after losing their young son in the tragic 1980 Ortuella school gas explosion.

– Based on Fernando Aramburu’s devastating novel. This heartfelt Spanish drama explores the grief of a mother (Belén Cuesta) and a grandfather (Karra Elejalde) searching for a way to carry on after losing their young son in the tragic 1980 Ortuella school gas explosion. The Hunchback, Soul of Paris (2026) Netflix Original – A dark, historically grounded reimagining of Victor Hugo’s classic tale. Set in 1830s Paris during a deadly cholera outbreak, Quasimodo (Vincent Cassel) is ruthlessly hunted through the streets for medical experiments while caught in political turmoil and an impossible love.

– A dark, historically grounded reimagining of Victor Hugo’s classic tale. Set in 1830s Paris during a deadly cholera outbreak, Quasimodo (Vincent Cassel) is ruthlessly hunted through the streets for medical experiments while caught in political turmoil and an impossible love. The Tupac Tapes with Angie Martinez (Season 1) Netflix Original – Four-part video podcast event. Thirty years on, radio legend Angie Martinez finally shares her unreleased 1996 interview with Tupac Shakur, recorded three months before his death, joined by guests including Charlamagne Tha God, Joe Budden, and RZA.

– Four-part video podcast event. Thirty years on, radio legend Angie Martinez finally shares her unreleased 1996 interview with Tupac Shakur, recorded three months before his death, joined by guests including Charlamagne Tha God, Joe Budden, and RZA. Tyson Fury (2026) Netflix Original – Feature documentary from director Lucy Wilcox, tracing the heavyweight’s life from childhood to the top of boxing, and his battles in and out of the ring, ahead of his live Netflix showdown with Anthony Joshua in December.

Coming to Netflix on Saturday, November 28

Salish’s 12 Games of Christmas (Season 1) Netflix Original – Salish Matter invites seven of her closest friends on a winter getaway for a game of social deduction. Her dad, Jordan Matter, hosts 12 festive challenges, with a mountain of presents up for grabs.

– Salish Matter invites seven of her closest friends on a winter getaway for a game of social deduction. Her dad, Jordan Matter, hosts 12 festive challenges, with a mountain of presents up for grabs. The Ghost and the Gun (2025) – Anshul Tiwari’s post-war action drama. In 1948 Malaya, two World War II veterans must confront a former ally turned enemy as old betrayals and wartime trauma threaten their village.

– Anshul Tiwari’s post-war action drama. In 1948 Malaya, two World War II veterans must confront a former ally turned enemy as old betrayals and wartime trauma threaten their village. The Grim Lover (Season 1) – Thai fantasy romance adapted from the popular web novel. A grieving anesthesiologist encounters a Grim Reaper who bears the exact face of the partner he lost. Starring Pavel Naret and Pooh Krittin. New episodes weekly.

What are you most excited to watch on Netflix this week? Let us know down in the comments below!