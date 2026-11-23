David Fincher has explained in detail why Mindhunter season 3 never happened at Netflix. Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast while promoting The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, the director shared the viewing numbers, the budget, and the request from Netflix that he refused.

Mindhunter has been on indefinite hold since January 2020, but it’s still one of the most requested returns on Netflix. When host Josh Horowitz asked whether he should give up on the show, Fincher pointed out that he gets told he hasn’t made a good movie since Gone Girl while also being accused of turning his back on a masterpiece. He then explained what happened.

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What did Netflix ask for ahead of Mindhunter season 3?

Fincher says Netflix told him that around 2 million people loved the show, but that it cost $100 million a season. As he tells it, Netflix described the series as “guys with styrofoam cups in their hands, sitting at stainless steel tables.”

Netflix asked if he could do anything to grow the audience. The suggestions included having the agents run after somebody with a gun, and making concessions to get the show closer to CSI.

Fincher’s answer: “No, I can’t. I won’t. And I don’t think you really want me to.”

He says Netflix agreed it didn’t want that version of the show, but didn’t know how else to grow it. Fincher couldn’t see what changes would take the audience from 2 million to 10 or 12 million. He noted that House of Cards peaked at 7 or 8 million, which “begins to justify the cost,” and that a third season costs more because the actors move onto a different pay structure.

Scrapped scripts and a 22-month wait

Fincher described production on both seasons as a “clusterfuck,” saying he was working 90-hour weeks on season 1 when he wasn’t directing.

For season 2, a new showrunner oversaw eight or nine scripts while Fincher was shooting in Pittsburgh. He read them once he was back in Los Angeles and threw them out.

It was not our show.

Starting over cost almost a year. Fincher remembers the gap between seasons as 18 or 19 months, but season 1 arrived on October 13th, 2017, and season 2 on August 16th, 2019, which is 22 months. He says season 3 was heading for a similar wait of around 24 months.

Fincher never wanted to be showrunner

Fincher says he didn’t list himself as showrunner on Mindhunter and didn’t want the job, but ended up doing it anyway. Season 1 started with a series bible and around six scripts from creator Joe Penhall, most of which were heavily reworked, and extra writers were brought in partway through.

He also said the traditional television writers’ room isn’t for him because there’s “no authorial voice.” Writers would pitch ideas, he’d react, and the script that came back would miss, only for him to be told it was what he’d asked for. He says he has never had that from Aaron Sorkin, Quentin Tarantino, Steven Zaillian, Andrew Kevin Walker or Eric Roth.

Fincher is still proud of the first season, which he saw as a chance to explore what he’d tried to do in Zodiac in a lab setting. He revealed that Jonathan Groff was the first person to send in an audition tape, having missed out on the Sean Parker role in The Social Network, and that Holt McCallany walked in already looking like Bill Tench. He called Anna Torv a “fabulous discovery.”

Will Mindhunter season 3 ever happen?

Nothing Fincher said suggests a return is in the works. He joked that fans who want a third season need to “make 10 million friends” and have each of them send him $10, which adds up to the $100 million a season costs. He added that he loves “that people finally loved the show.”

Netflix placed the series on indefinite hold in January 2020 and released the cast from their contracts. In 2023, Fincher told Le Journal du Dimanche that the show hadn’t attracted a big enough audience to justify its cost.

Bloomberg reported in September that Fincher has opted not to renew his overall deal with Netflix, which expires next year, although he reportedly isn’t heading to a rival and could still make projects with the streamer.

Fincher’s next Netflix release is The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, which hits IMAX theaters on November 25th before arriving on Netflix on December 23rd.

Are you still holding out hope for Mindhunter season 3? Would you chip in your $10? Let us know in the comments down below.