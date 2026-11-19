It’s that time of year again. Netflix’s Christmas collection is filling up, a new holiday rom-com is landing every week, and we wanted to answer a simple question: which Christmas movies do Netflix subscribers actually watch the most?

To find out, we went through all seven of Netflix’s Engagement Reports, covering January 2023 through June 2026, using our Netflix Engagement Report search tool. We combined the views for every movie across that full three-and-a-half-year stretch, then worked down the list picking out every Christmas title until we had a top 50.

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The short version? The Grinch stole first place, a Christmas Eve action thriller came second, and Netflix’s own holiday movies keep getting rewatched years after they first arrived.

A Few Caveats Before We Dive In

This is the best public data there is on what gets watched on Netflix, but it has blind spots that matter for a list like this one.

It only covers January 2023 to June 2026. That’s three full Christmas seasons (2023, 2024 and 2025), plus the tail end of the 2022 season in January 2023. Anything watched before then isn’t counted. The Christmas Chronicles (2018), Klaus (2019) and A Christmas Prince (2017) are ranked here on rewatches alone, with none of their launch viewing included.

That’s three full Christmas seasons (2023, 2024 and 2025), plus the tail end of the 2022 season in January 2023. Anything watched before then isn’t counted. The Christmas Chronicles (2018), Klaus (2019) and A Christmas Prince (2017) are ranked here on rewatches alone, with none of their launch viewing included. Newer movies have had fewer Christmases. A 2023 release has three seasons of viewing in these numbers. A 2025 release has one and we do see Christmas movies naturally getting more viewership around Christmas – who would’ve thought!?

A 2023 release has three seasons of viewing in these numbers. A 2025 release has one and we do see Christmas movies naturally getting more viewership around Christmas – who would’ve thought!? Licensed movies come and go. Titles like The Grinch, The Holiday and Daddy’s Home 2 are only counted while they’re actually on Netflix, and which countries get them changes from year to year. A licensed movie that was available in more regions for more seasons has a built-in advantage, and one that left partway through is undercounted. Universal movies, which cover the Illumination and live-action Grinch movie, get licensed to most international regions every year so they’ve naturally got more chance at picking up views.

Titles like The Grinch, The Holiday and Daddy’s Home 2 are only counted while they’re actually on Netflix, and which countries get them changes from year to year. A licensed movie that was available in more regions for more seasons has a built-in advantage, and one that left partway through is undercounted. Universal movies, which cover the Illumination and live-action Grinch movie, get licensed to most international regions every year so they’ve naturally got more chance at picking up views. Views aren’t viewers. Netflix calculates views as hours watched divided by runtime. That flatters shorts: a 25-minute special needs far fewer hours than a two-hour movie to rack up the same number of views. We’ve listed hours alongside views so you can see both.

Netflix calculates views as hours watched divided by runtime. That flatters shorts: a 25-minute special needs far fewer hours than a two-hour movie to rack up the same number of views. We’ve listed hours alongside views so you can see both. These are global totals. Netflix doesn’t break the reports down by country.

Netflix doesn’t break the reports down by country. Not every title is in every report. Netflix only lists titles that clear a minimum amount of viewing in each six-month window, so smaller movies can drop in and out.

Netflix only lists titles that clear a minimum amount of viewing in each six-month window, so smaller movies can drop in and out. “Christmas movie” is a judgment call. We’ve counted movies set at Christmas even when they aren’t festive in the traditional sense (hello, Carry-On), along with shorts and specials. We haven’t counted movies people simply tend to watch in December, like Harry Potter.

The 10 Most Watched Christmas Movies on Netflix

1. The Grinch (2018)

Views: 224,100,000 | Hours watched: 321,400,000

Illumination’s animated take on the Dr. Seuss classic, with Benedict Cumberbatch voicing the Grinch, is comfortably the most-watched Christmas movie on Netflix since 2023. It isn’t just a seasonal hit either: it’s the 12th most-watched movie of any kind across all seven reports. The catch is that it’s licensed from Universal, so it isn’t on Netflix in every country.

2. Carry-On (2024)

Views: 207,300,000 | Hours watched: 414,400,000

Is it a Christmas movie? It’s set on Christmas Eve, so we say yes. Taron Egerton’s TSA agent facing off against Jason Bateman was the most-watched movie on Netflix in the second half of 2024, with 137.3 million views, despite only arriving on December 13. It has added another 70 million since. Measured by hours instead of views, Carry-On is number one on this list by some distance.

3. Family Switch (2023)

Views: 120,100,000 | Hours watched: 212,400,000

Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms lead this body-swap comedy set in the run-up to Christmas. It has had three festive seasons to build its total and has clearly become a repeat watch for families.

4. That Christmas (2024)

Views: 109,400,000 | Hours watched: 175,000,000

The animated feature from Locksmith Animation, based on Richard Curtis’s children’s books, is the top Netflix Original animation on the list after just two seasons.

5. Our Little Secret (2024)

Views: 108,400,000 | Hours watched: 182,300,000

Lindsay Lohan’s second Netflix Christmas movie is the most-watched festive rom-com in the dataset, finishing a whisker behind That Christmas.

6. The Christmas Chronicles (2018)

Views: 103,800,000 | Hours watched: 181,500,000

Kurt Russell’s Santa is still pulling a crowd. Remember, none of this movie’s launch viewing is counted here. Every one of these 103.8 million views came at least four years after release.

7. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Views: 95,200,000 | Hours watched: 165,300,000

Ron Howard’s live-action version with Jim Carrey gives the Grinch two entries in the top 10. Between them, the two movies account for 319.3 million views.

8. The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (2020)

Views: 84,500,000 | Hours watched: 161,900,000

The sequel lands two places behind the original, taking the franchise to a combined 188.3 million views.

9. Best. Christmas. Ever! (2023)

Views: 72,800,000 | Hours watched: 99,300,000

Heather Graham and Brandy star in the 2023 comedy, which has outperformed plenty of bigger-name titles over its three seasons.

10. Trolls Holiday (2017)

Views: 69,800,000 | Hours watched: 31,400,000

The first short on the list. This DreamWorks special runs just 27 minutes, which is why its views are so high compared with its hours. Ranked by hours, it would be nowhere near the top 10.

The Rest of the Top 50

Combined global views and hours, January 2023 to June 2026.

Rank Title Year Views Hours watched 11 The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday 2023 62,000,000 25,800,000 12 Champagne Problems 2025 59,300,000 97,700,000 13 Meet Me Next Christmas 2024 57,400,000 101,300,000 14 Falling for Christmas 2022 55,600,000 88,200,000 15 Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday 2022 55,000,000 21,900,000 16 My Secret Santa 2025 52,300,000 80,200,000 17 The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus 2022 51,100,000 39,200,000 18 Hot Frosty 2024 48,300,000 74,200,000 19 Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas 2021 47,200,000 23,600,000 20 Klaus 2019 44,200,000 72,500,000 21 The Holiday 2006 43,900,000 99,700,000 22 The Noel Diary 2022 43,600,000 73,400,000 23 The Merry Gentlemen 2024 43,100,000 63,300,000 24 The Star 2017 42,900,000 62,100,000 25 Holidate 2020 42,100,000 73,700,000 26 Jingle Bell Heist 2025 42,100,000 67,200,000 27 The Princess Switch 2018 41,300,000 70,200,000 28 Catering Christmas 2022 41,100,000 59,000,000 29 A Merry Little Ex-Mas 2025 40,500,000 61,500,000 30 A Trash Truck Christmas 2020 35,100,000 16,400,000 31 Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue 2020 34,100,000 15,300,000 32 An Elf’s Story 2011 32,400,000 14,000,000 33 Mary 2024 31,800,000 59,400,000 34 Love Hard 2021 31,200,000 55,100,000 35 Daddy’s Home 2 2017 30,800,000 51,600,000 36 ‘Twas the Text Before Christmas 2023 29,900,000 41,900,000 37 A Boy Called Christmas 2021 29,600,000 52,900,000 38 Holiday in the Wild 2019 29,400,000 42,300,000 39 Masha and the Bear: 12 Months 2022 28,400,000 10,900,000 40 Christmas As Usual 2023 27,300,000 40,400,000 41 The Princess Switch: Switched Again 2020 26,700,000 43,200,000 42 A Christmas Prince 2017 25,000,000 38,700,000 43 Holiday in the Vineyards 2023 24,600,000 43,800,000 44 Christmas on Mistletoe Farm 2022 22,900,000 39,700,000 45 Scrooge: A Christmas Carol 2022 22,500,000 37,900,000 46 A Royal Date for Christmas 2023 21,900,000 32,100,000 47 A Brush with Christmas 2022 21,700,000 30,200,000 48 B&B Merry 2022 21,200,000 29,100,000 49 A Christmas Miracle for Daisy 2021 20,400,000 29,100,000 50 A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding 2018 19,500,000 30,200,000

What Does the List Tell Us?

Netflix’s own movies make up most of the list, but the Grinch beats them all. Roughly two-thirds of the top 50 are Netflix Originals. Even so, two licensed Grinch movies sit in the top seven, and one of them is number one.

The class of 2025 is off to a quick start. Champagne Problems is already at number 12 with 59.3 million views after a single Christmas. My Secret Santa (16), Jingle Bell Heist (26) and A Merry Little Ex-Mas (29) all made the top 30 in their first season too.

Old Originals don’t fade away. The Christmas Chronicles, Klaus, The Princess Switch and A Christmas Prince were all released before these reports began, and all of them are still here on rewatches alone. Both the Princess Switch and Christmas Prince franchises place two movies in the top 50, with a third entry from each just missing out.

Lindsay Lohan is Netflix’s Christmas rom-com queen. Our Little Secret (5) is the highest-ranked festive romance on the list, and Falling for Christmas (14) is still in the top 15 three years after it debuted.

Kids’ specials punch above their weight. Nine of the 50 run under an hour, including Trolls Holiday, The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday and Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas. As we said up top, the views formula helps them, but it also shows how often these get put on repeat in December.

And an honorable mention for the fireplace. We didn’t count it as a movie, but Fireplace for Your Home: Crackling Birchwood has picked up 45.5 million views since 2023. That would have been good enough for 20th place.

What’s your go-to Christmas movie on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.