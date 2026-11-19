In February 2026, we got the most intense season of The Lincoln Lawyer yet, which saw Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) trading his tailored suits for an orange jumpsuit, the fifth and final season is now in the can, officially part of Netflix’s 2027 lineup, and has a target release month courtesy of author Michael Connelly: March 2027. Since our last update, we’ve also learned every episode title for the final run and that Netflix is developing a spin-off for Cobie Smulders’ Emi Finch. Here’s everything we know about the grand finale of The Lincoln Lawyer as of November 2026.

With Mickey narrowly escaping a life sentence and a new face from his past appearing in the final moments, the stakes for the next chapter have never been higher. Here’s a look at the latest updates for L.A.’s favorite attorney as he prepares for one last ride.

Has Netflix renewed The Lincoln Lawyer for season 5?

Yes, Netflix officially confirmed a 10-episode fifth season at the end of January 2026, later announcing that it would be the show’s final season. The final outing will adapt the seventh book in the Michael Connelly series, Resurrection Walk. That means the 2025 entry, The Proving Ground, in which Haller becomes a public interest attorney and works alongside journalist Jack McEvoy, will not be adapted for our screens.

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Haller hasn’t disappeared from the page, though. He turns up in Connelly’s newest Harry Bosch novel, The Hollow, which was published on October 27th, 2026, where he’s the one who tells his half-brother that he’s entitled to $400,000.

Was The Lincoln Lawyer canceled or is it naturally ending? Officially the latter, though both showrunners have spoken on social media about hoping to keep the show going. Ted Humphrey wrote on X, “I would happily have kept going. But I’m also grateful that we have the opportunity to give the show a proper ending.” Co-showrunner Dailyn Rodriguez was a little more direct replying to someone on Instagram, saying “Netflix has canceled us. This has nothing to do with the creators,” referring to a comment blaming the creative team for the decision to end with season 5.

Humphrey expanded on that in an interview with Collider’s Maggie Lovitt in June, admitting that they “could have kept this show going for another season or two” and had ideas for doing just that. He was keen to stress, however, that viewers will come away feeling the story is complete, and credited Netflix with giving the team enough notice to build a proper ending, something network shows rarely get. He also voiced hope that the finale could launch some of the characters into fresh territory, which, as you’ll see below, now looks rather prescient.

Since its debut, The Lincoln Lawyer has been a certified juggernaut for Netflix, spending 29 weeks on the Netflix Global Top 10 charts across its four seasons and racking up over 171 million views since 2023—and unlike most shows on Netflix, it has shown considerable strength in retaining and even growing its audience. In Netflix’s H1 2026 Engagement Report, Season 4 drew 35 million views in the first half of the year (outperforming Season 3’s 32.5 million in H2 2024), while the entire series catalog generated 59 million cumulative views across all four seasons over that same six-month period.

Upon the announcement of the final season (which came an hour or so after Netflix’s Upfront presentation in New York), Developer/Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer Ted Humphrey and Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer Dailyn Rodriguez released a joint statement thanking fans for taking this ride with them:

All good things must come to an end, but thankfully sometimes how they come to an end is up to us. From the very beginning, the mission was always not only to tell the story of Mickey Haller and his compatriots, but also to give that story a proper conclusion. And while it is of course bittersweet, it’s also an amazing opportunity to bring this adventure to a close and perhaps chart a new course for some of our characters into the future. We are immensely grateful to Netflix and A+E Studios for the opportunity to land this plane the right way. But most of all, we are grateful to the fans all around the world for watching and supporting the show. We promise you, we are right now building a final season that will provide the satisfying finale Mickey Haller deserves. We can’t wait to share it with you!

Is a Lincoln Lawyer spin-off happening?

That line about charting “a new course for some of our characters” turned out to be more than a throwaway. On August 12th, Deadline reported that Netflix is fast-tracking development on a spin-off series led by Cobie Smulders, who would reprise her role as Mickey’s half-sister, Artemisia “Emi” Finch.

Here’s what we know about the project so far:

Who’s writing it? The Lincoln Lawyer executive producers Ted Humphrey, Dailyn Rodriguez and Matthew J. Lieberman are penning the script.

The Lincoln Lawyer executive producers Ted Humphrey, Dailyn Rodriguez and Matthew J. Lieberman are penning the script. Who’s producing? A+E Studios, which produces the mothership series, is attached.

A+E Studios, which produces the mothership series, is attached. How long has it been in the works? Talk of an Emi-focused offshoot reportedly goes back several months, pre-dating May’s announcement that season 5 would be the last. The trio are said to have recently pitched Netflix, which went for the idea straight away and commissioned a script on a quick turnaround.

Talk of an Emi-focused offshoot reportedly goes back several months, pre-dating May’s announcement that season 5 would be the last. The trio are said to have recently pitched Netflix, which went for the idea straight away and commissioned a script on a quick turnaround. Where would it film? Like the flagship series, the offshoot intends to shoot in Los Angeles—though Deadline noted that hinges on qualifying for a California tax credit, something the mothership show applied for and did not receive.

Like the flagship series, the offshoot intends to shoot in Los Angeles—though Deadline noted that hinges on qualifying for a California tax credit, something the mothership show applied for and did not receive. Is it greenlit? Not yet. A series order reportedly hinges on deals being closed with everyone involved alongside the script and tax credit picture, and Netflix declined to comment to Variety, so treat this as in development rather than confirmed.

Not yet. A series order reportedly hinges on deals being closed with everyone involved alongside the script and tax credit picture, and Netflix declined to comment to Variety, so treat this as in development rather than confirmed. Is it based on a book? No. Emi was created for the TV series and doesn’t appear in any of Michael Connelly’s novels, so the spin-off would be charting entirely new territory.

Smulders is the only cast member attached so far. There’s no word on whether Manuel Garcia-Rulfo or any of the Haller & Associates team would appear.

New and Returning Cast for Season 5

As part of the final season announcements, Netflix has shared major casting updates. Cobie Smulders, who was introduced in the Season 4 finale, has been promoted to a series regular.

The main returning cast includes Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, Becki Newton as Lorna, Jazz Raycole as Izzy, and Angus Sampson as Cisco. Recurring guest stars Neve Campbell, Krista Warner, Angelica Maria, and Gigi Zumbado are also confirmed to return.

Joining for Season 5 in recurring roles are several newly announced cast members, bringing the roster of fresh faces to fourteen:

Amy Aquino (Bosch) as Judge Olivia Alcott

(Bosch) as Judge Olivia Alcott Angela Trimbur (The Good Place) as Felicia

(The Good Place) as Felicia Elpidia Carrillo (Blue Beetle) as Muriel Perez

(Blue Beetle) as Muriel Perez Nate Corddry (The Testaments) as Jimmy Finch

(The Testaments) as Jimmy Finch Tricia Helfer (Lucifer) as Brooke Miller

(Lucifer) as Brooke Miller Keir O’Donnell (Wedding Crashers) as DDA Lucas Peralta

(Wedding Crashers) as DDA Lucas Peralta Diane Guerrero (Doom Patrol) as Natalia

(Doom Patrol) as Natalia Teresa Maria (Narcos Mexico) as Tina Perez

(Narcos Mexico) as Tina Perez Richard Cabral (Mayans) as Benny Perez

(Mayans) as Benny Perez Steve Howey (Shameless) as Brian Cunningham

(Shameless) as Brian Cunningham Patty Guggenheim (Twisted Metal) as Allison Finch

(Twisted Metal) as Allison Finch Corbin Bernsen (L.A. Law) as Richard Finch

(L.A. Law) as Richard Finch Chris Diamantopoulos (The Sticky) as Frank Silver

(The Sticky) as Frank Silver Iker Garcia (The Pitt) as Rafa Wagner

There are a few fun connections and story clues tucked into that roster. Chris Diamantopoulos is married in real life to series regular Becki Newton (Lorna), while Amy Aquino brings a meta wink for Michael Connelly fans after spending years playing Lt. Grace Billets on Prime Video’s Bosch. Meanwhile, the shared surnames hint heavily at Season 5’s dual storylines: Corbin Bernsen, Nate Corddry, and Patty Guggenheim all share Emi’s Finch surname, while Elpidia Carrillo, Teresa Maria, and Richard Cabral make up the Perez family—likely the show’s TV counterparts to the Sanz family at the center of Resurrection Walk.

Beyond Netflix’s official announcements, actress Diane Yang Kirk also appears to be joining the final season. She shared on Instagram on April 30th, midway through the season 5 shoot, that she’d been working on The Lincoln Lawyer. Her role hasn’t been revealed.

A handful of smaller roles are also beginning to surface via IMDb, where Lindsay Noell is listed as a server at Little Dom’s, suggesting the Los Feliz restaurant features in the final season.

One notable absence from the roster is Yaya DaCosta (Andrea “Andy” Freemann). While Ted Humphrey told TV Insider in February 2026 “never say never” about bringing back Andy (or early-season favorite Detective Griggs), he noted that Netflix’s tight 10-episode format makes it tough to squeeze in every side story. With DaCosta left off the Season 5 cast list and her character absent from the Resurrection Walk novel, she is not expected to return.

The most important casting news came on March 31st, with the confirmation that Reece the dog is back for season 5:

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The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 Recap and What to Expect From Season 5

Season 4 took Mickey through his most personal journey yet after he was framed for the murder of his former client, Sam Scales. The season ended with Mickey exonerated but facing a new, shocking mystery. However, exoneration came at a high emotional cost. Mickey suffered a devastating blow with the death of his mentor and father figure, David “Legal” Siegel (Elliott Gould), who passed away from a fatal heart attack. Going into Season 5, Legal’s absence leaves Mickey without his primary sounding board and guiding compass, marking a major thematic and emotional hurdle for the lawyer.

What book is season 5 adapting?

Here’s how Michael Connelly’s eight Mickey Haller books have been handled across the show’s complete run:

The Lincoln Lawyer (2005) – Not adapted in the TV series (previously adapted into the 2011 Matthew McConaughey film)

The Brass Verdict (2008) – adapted in season 1

The Reversal (2010) – Not adapted in the TV series

The Fifth Witness (2011) – adapted in season 2

The Gods of Guilt (2013) – adapted in season 3

The Law of Innocence (2020) – adapted in season 4

Resurrection Walk (2023) – confirmed to be adapted in the fifth and final season

The Proving Ground (2025) – Not adapted in the TV series

The Emi Finch Bombshell

The Season 4 finale ended with a cliffhanger introduction. A mystery woman, played by Cobie Smulders, saved Mickey from a drive-by shooting and introduced herself as his sister. Although she was initially credited as “Allison” in Season 4 materials, Season 5 casting revealed her real name is Artemisia “Emi” Finch—while newcomer Patty Guggenheim has taken on the role of Allison Finch.

According to Netflix’s official Season 5 logline, Mickey’s world is upended when Emi, the half-sister he never knew existed, arrives with a plea to help free a wrongfully convicted woman. In Connelly’s Resurrection Walk novel, that client (Lucinda Sanz on the page) is in prison for allegedly killing her ex-husband, a sheriff’s deputy—raising the stakes considerably as Mickey goes up against law enforcement.

In a season defined by blood ties and buried secrets, Netflix’s logline teases that Mickey takes on a grueling habeas petition to overturn a six-year-old murder conviction. As he unravels a dangerous web of corruption and lies, he must grapple with the fractured legacy of his family — both his chosen family and the family he never knew he had. Meanwhile, the stakes will rise for his team, as Lorna, Izzy, and Cisco tackle high-profile challenges of their own.

Smulders herself has only spoken briefly about the role so far, telling CinemaBlend that she had “so much fun” shooting in Los Angeles and that she expects fans to find the final season an exciting one.

Filling the “Bosch Hole”

The book Resurrection Walk heavily features Mickey’s half-brother, Harry Bosch. With the Bosch character licensed by Prime Video and unavailable to the Netflix series, it’s clear that Emi Finch’s storyline is designed to fill that gap. Emi will bring the case to Mickey, and her “special ops”-style intervention in the parking lot proves she has the skills to assist with the investigation, much like Bosch would have. With a spin-off now in development, it’s also clear Netflix sees Emi as more than a one-season stand-in.

Episode Titles for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 5

We now have all 10 episode titles for the final season, along with the writing credits for every episode. Only episodes five and six have been firmly matched to their titles so far, so the rest are grouped by which half of the season they fall in.

Episodes 1-4 (order to be confirmed):

Artemisia

Article 1, Section 9

Roots

Table 12

Episodes 5-6:

Episode 5 – Sucker Punch

Episode 6 – Chemistry Problem

Episodes 7-10 (order to be confirmed):

Do or Die

Footprints

Overtime

Resurrection Walk

A couple of the titles offer immediate clues: “Artemisia” is Emi Finch’s full first name, while “Article 1, Section 9” nods to the U.S. Constitution clause protecting the writ of habeas corpus—the legal mechanism at the heart of Mickey’s final case. And with the season adapting the novel of the same name, “Resurrection Walk” is the obvious candidate for the series finale.

And here’s who wrote what:

Episode Written by 501 Ted Humphrey & Dailyn Rodriguez 502 Matthew J. Lieberman 503 Katy Erin 504 Matthew Cruz 505 – Sucker Punch Isabella A. Rodriguez 506 – Chemistry Problem Dailyn Rodriguez & Matthew J. Lieberman 507 Lisa Bao 508 Jake H. Bernstein 509 Matthew J. Lieberman & Audrey Lipsmire 510 Ted Humphrey & Dailyn Rodriguez

Dailyn Rodriguez directed both episodes 505 and 506.

Where is The Lincoln Lawyer season 5 in production?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming on the final season, which reportedly has a budget of between $5 and $7M per episode, officially wrapped in July 2026 after getting underway in March (with Netflix announcing cameras were rolling on March 17th). By late October, Michael Connelly was describing the season as finished, suggesting post-production is all but done.

The Lincoln Lawyer has always been a love letter to Los Angeles, and its production footprint proves it. Across its first four seasons alone, the A+E Studios production contributed over $425 million to the Californian economy, employed over 4,300 cast and crew members across 359 shoot days, and filmed at over 50 different locations across the city — including Dodger Stadium and Grand Central Market.

To mark the emotional wrap of the series in early July, co-showrunner and executive producer Dailyn Rodriguez shared a heartfelt goodbye alongside photos from the writers’ room: “That’s a series wrap on The Lincoln Lawyer… I will miss this show and everyone involved. This was the highlight of my career. Looking forward to what’s on the horizon. Thanks to everyone who has watched. I’m excited for you to see season five. I think we landed the plane!”

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo also posted a heartfelt message saying goodbye to the character:

All good things must come to an end. Honored to be a part of @michaelconnellybooks world and play such a beautiful character , a part of Mickey will always live with me. My friends at Netflix, A&E , David E Kelly , Ross thank you for 5 amazing season and trust! Lucky for a such a wonderful cast Neve,Becky, Jazz, Angus , Giacoba you are family! And all the beautiful guest stars and directors that joins us And gave us your magic! To the showrunners and my headaches Ted, Daylin, Matt and all the writers thank you for your work , trust and words! Thank you to the funniest hardworking crew in LA! And most important thank you all that watch and supported this show with out you we wouldn’t have gone this far. It’s a wrap on season 5 , hope you enjoy as well. Much love! Excited for whats to come! Mickey Haller out ✌️

The leading man also shared numerous tributes on his Instagram, including a brilliant, hilarious video of the cast and crew rowing in unison to Garcia-Rulfo banging a drum on the LA coast—a timely tribute to the viral Norwegian World Cup celebrations.

We also got a first look at Angus Sampson (Cisco) on set back in April:

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When will season 5 of The Lincoln Lawyer be on Netflix?

Netflix officially placed Season 5 on its “2027 and beyond” book adaptations slate during its Texas Book Festival debut on November 16th, 2026—and thanks to Michael Connelly, we have an even sharper idea of when it will land: the final season of The Lincoln Lawyer is set to arrive on Netflix in March 2027.

He then went one better on October 28th. Appearing at the Bing Crosby Theater in Spokane, Washington, for a Northwest Passages book club event promoting The Hollow (later shared on YouTube by The Spokesman-Review), Connelly told the audience: “There’s a season that’s finished for The Lincoln Lawyer. It’ll come out in March.”

A word of caution: while Netflix has now confirmed the 2027 window, it has yet to confirm March specifically or set an exact date, and release plans can shift. That said, the month lines up neatly with what we’d previously predicted and furthermore, backed up by our own sources with March 1st one of the cited dates although that would be odd given that most scripted series drop on a Thursday so we expect that to change.

Season 3 wrapped in mid-2024 and was released four months later, while Season 4 took about seven and a half months in post-production. With filming on season 5 wrapping in early July 2026, a March premiere would mean a gap of roughly eight months, and would see the show return just over a year after season 4 landed in February 2026.

We’ll update this article as soon as Netflix confirms an exact date and when the first trailer and images arrive.

Are you looking forward to watching the fifth and final season of The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.