‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5: Netflix Renews Ahead of Season 4 Release

Netflix has officially given a thumbs up to yet another season of Cobra Kai. Season 5 of Cobra Kai will begin filming later in 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Beyond doing the numbers for Netflix (45,000,000 reportedly watched season 3 on Netflix in the first 28 days) the show has also been an unlikely awards magnet for the streamer. This year, it was nominated for best comedy series at the Emmys.

The renewal comes ahead of season 4 which has been in the works for a while now. Season 3 of the show landed on Netflix on January 1st, 2021 after originally thought to be released in summer 2020.

Only a December 2021 release date has been released thus far for season 4 and a short teaser. More is expected to be announced for Cobra Kai season 4 at Netflix’s “Tadum” event on September 25th.

Other than Lucifer, Cobra Kai has been one of the best continuations or revivals in Netflix’s history.

Netflix originally picked up the show after two seasons on YouTube Premium (where the show continues to also reside). We’re told by insiders that the Netflix acquisition of the show was a “no brainer”.

The news broke on season 5 by the Cobra Kai series Twitter account at 12:15 PM EST referring to its updated bio which states:

They followed up seconds later with a teaser:

The dojo is about to be 5x as rad. Cobra Kai has been renewed for a 5th season. pic.twitter.com/8iz2M6Bzw5 — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) August 27, 2021

Rumors of a spin-off have been swirling for quite some time too. We here at What’s on Netflix have heard that a young Miyagi spin-off was on the drawing board at one point or another.

When will Season 5 of Cobra Kai be on Netflix?

Netflix didn’t include any release dates but given it’s following a very similar production schedule to season 4, we can almost certainly expect season 5 by the close of 2022.

We’ll have a full preview for season 5 of Cobra Kai soon after season 4 releases which again, has yet to be given a full date in December 2021 although it’ll likely be a Friday release.

Before we leave you, definitely go and read Hayden Schlossberg’s column in The Hollywood Reporter who broke down some of the reasons why Cobra Kai smashes it when it comes to rebooting IP.

Are you excited for season 5 of Cobra Kai? Let us know in the comments down below.