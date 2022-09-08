‘Last Seen Alive’: Gerard Butler Movie Headed to Netflix in October 2022

Netflix in the United States will soon be the streaming home for the newly released Gerard Butler action movie, Last Seen Alive. The movie makes its SVOD debut on Netflix exclusively on October 1st, 2022.

Directed by Brian Goodman, Gerard Butler plays Will Spann in the movie that saw a limited theatrical release earlier in 2022.

Per Voltage Pictures, here’s what you can expect from the movie when it touches down on Netflix US on October 1st:

“Will Spann is driving his soon-to-be ex-wife Lisa to her parents’ home when she mysteriously disappears during a stop at a gas station. A frantic Will engages the local Sheriff in an increasingly desperate attempt to find her. As the clock ticks, suspicion falls on Will who must take matters into his own hands, plunging into the town’s criminal underbelly while running from the authorities in a race against time to save his wife.”

Alongside Butler, the movie also stars Jaimie Alexander (Thor), Russell Hornsby (The Hate U Give), Ethan Embry (Sweet Home Alabama), Michael Irby (Mayans M.C.), and Bruce Altman (Running Sacred).

Only a handful of reviews make up its pretty abysmal 13% rating on RottenTomatoes as of the time of writing. The Radio Times concluded it was a rather “generic thriller.”

Over on IMDb, the movie is sitting at a 5.6/10.

Netflix is the home to several Voltage Pictures movies and is set to receive more in the future. The next notable movie to come from the distributor in the US will be After Ever Happy, which will arrive following its theatrical release.

Other releases in the past include Ava starring Jessica Chastain, American Boogeywoman, The Professor and the Madman, and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

The movie will release on October 1st alongside a slew of other licensed titles, including Call Me By Your Name, Rush Hour, Mr & Mrs. Smith, and Land of the Lost.

Are you looking forward to Last Seen Alive coming to Netflix in October? Let us know in the comments.