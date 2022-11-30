‘Code 8: Part II’ Netflix Movie: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix will exclusively release the long-awaited follow-up to the hit sci-fi film Code 8. Labeled Code 8: Part II, here’s what you can expect from the new movie and everything else we know.

Starting its life as a YouTube short, an eventual full feature film went on to release in 2019, but it wasn’t until it hit Netflix in April 2020 that the movie took off, spending over two weeks in the US top 10s alone.

Riding this newfound success, a TV series was commissioned for the now-defunct streaming service Quibi and of course, a sequel movie that is what is the subject of this preview.

No Netflix release date has been set for Code 8: Part II, although it’s expected to arrive at some point in 2023.

Netflix announced it had acquired Code 8’s sequel back in June 2021. Ted Sarandos announced the news as part of his keynote session at the Banff World Media Festival, marking Netflix’s first original Canadian English-language feature acquisition.

XYZ Films are behind the sequel and also serves as the production company/distributor behind Netflix’s I Came By and Havoc, set for release in 2023.

Canadian production company Collective Pictures is behind the movie, which is the production company headed up by Jeff Chan. PLAYFIGHT VFX is working on the titles VFX.

Chris Paré, Jeff Chan, Sherren Lee, and Jesse LaVercombe serve as writers on the sequel.

Jeff Chan directs the sequel.

What will happen in Code 8: Part II?

The main synopsis for the sequel was given during the initial announcement:

“After witnessing the murder of her brother and subsequent cover up, a teenage girl with abnormal abilities seeks the help of an ex-con (Robbie Amell) and his former partner-in-crime (Stephen Amell). Together, they face a unit of corrupt police officers who deploy advanced robotic technology to prevent themselves from being exposed.”

A slightly different synopsis has since been provided:

“A teenage girl, fighting to get justice for her slain brother at the hands of corrupt police officers, becomes a target and enlists the help of an ex-con and his former partner-in-crime. Together, they face a highly regarded and well protected police sergeant who will use every tool to prevent himself from being exposed.”

Who is in the cast for Code 8: Part II?

Reprising their two respective roles from the first movie are Stephen Amell as Garrett and Robbie Amell as Connor Reed.

Joining the cast for the sequel includes:

Alex Mallari Jr. (The Adam Project) as King

(The Adam Project) as King Natalie Liconti (In the Dark) as Maev

(In the Dark) as Maev Jane Moffat (Mary Kills People) as June

(Mary Kills People) as June Aaron Abrams (Hannibal) as Davis

(Hannibal) as Davis Moe Jeudy-Lamour (Race) as Cirelli

(Race) as Cirelli Sirena Gulamgaus (Transplant) Pav

(Transplant) Pav Sammy Azero (Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City) as Tarak

(Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City) as Tarak Sarena Parmar (How to Be Indie) as Stephanie

(How to Be Indie) as Stephanie Noorin Gulamgaus (RoboCop) as Marcus

(RoboCop) as Marcus Akiel Julien (The Boys) as Shane

(The Boys) as Shane Mikayla Swami Nathan (Children Ruin Everything) as Younger Pav

(Children Ruin Everything) as Younger Pav Jessica Allen (The Handmaid’s Tale) as Tamera

Where did filming take place for Code 8: Part II and when did production start and finish?

Following its initial announcement, production for the film took place over the course of two months between October and December 2022.

Per The Spec the title filmed a large portion in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada in November 2021, saying:

“Code 8: Part II” was spotted filming on the west Mountain, at the brow near West 5th Street and Fennell Avenue West. It had a base camp set up last week in a Stelco parking lot at Gage Avenue North and Burlington Street East. It was likely filming scenes at Skylight Steelworks, a joint arts/film site between U.S.-based Skylight studios and Stelco on Wilcox Street at the Hilton Works.”

Robbie Amell posted on Instagram when production had gotten underway and joking referred to the weather, saying, “Hopefully Part 3 is warmer.”

In August 2022, Robbie Amell posted that they had just screened the movie (showed off an early form of the movie to a small audience for reaction etc), saying in the caption:

“Our 1st screening of Code 8 Part II — movie looks terrific. Rob and I brought our Moms… they both stayed awake. Coming soon to a Netflix near you.”

Are you looking forward to Code 8: Part II on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.