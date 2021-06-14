‘Code 8’ Sequel Coming to Netflix Exclusively

Code 8, which lit up Netflix in 2020 after being licensed to Netflix is coming back for a sequel and better yet, Netflix is getting it exclusively.

Titled Code 8: Part II, the sequel will see the return of Robbie Amell (Upload) and Stephen Amell (Arrow) returning for their roles as Connor Reed and Garret respectively. Whether Sung Kang (Fast and Furious), Jai Jai Jones as Travis, or Karie Matchett as Mary Reed will return has yet to be announced.

The sequel was announced at the Banff World Media Festival and marks the first Canadian-English language feature acquisition.

The movie began its life as a short film back in 2016 (well worth watching if you haven’t already) before being adapted into a feature film released in 2019 by Vertical Entertainment.

The first movie then made its Netflix SVOD debut on Netflix in a large number of Netflix regions on April 11th, 2020 last year.

The movie did considerably well on the top 10s for a couple of weeks with it ranking in the US top 10 movie list for 16 days whereas it featured in the UK top 10 movie list for just shy of 2 weeks.

Code 8 remains on Netflix right now if you fancy jumping in. It’s available in a myriad of Netflix regions around the world including Netflix UK and Australia but notably, Canada doesn’t currently have access to the film.

A sequel has been known to be in development for some time. A spinoff series is also thought to be in development but that was at Quibi. Of course, Quibi has ceased to exist and Roku who now carries the majority of its library hasn’t talked about moving forward with the project.

What to expect from Code 8: Part 2

In a synopsis provided to What’s on Netflix, the plotline of what we can expect in season 2 is as follows:

“After witnessing the murder of her brother and subsequent cover up, a teenage girl with abnormal abilities seeks the help of an ex-con (Robbie Amell) and his former partner-in-crime (Stephen Amell). Together, they face a unit of corrupt police officers who deploy advanced robotic technology to prevent themselves from being exposed.”

Filming is expecting to begin in Canada later this year and the sequel will be available globally.

Chris Paré and Jeff Chan, Sherren Lee and Jesse LaVercombe are on board for the sequel in the writer’s room. Jeff Chan, who directed the original movie, is set to direct the sequel too.

Are you looking forward to watching the sequel on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.