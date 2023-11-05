Geeked Week 2023: Full Schedule and Lineup of Shows, Movie and Games

Between November 6th and November 12th, Netflix will be debuting first looks plus new information on existing and brand-new shows, movies, and games at its third annual Geeked Week event. Below is our full preview for the upcoming event, including all the titles set to be showcased and what we can expect.

Slightly later than prior Geeked Weeks (the previous two took place in June 2021 and 2022, respectively), this will be the latest showcase event Netflix has held in 2023, following TUDUM Live in Brazil in the summer and, more recently, DROP 01.

For those unfamiliar, Geeked Week is a week-long event where Netflix holds multiple live streams revealing first looks and sharing breaking news about forthcoming shows and movies. In addition, in 2023, Netflix has set up numerous tattoo pop-up shops in New York, Atlanta, Denver, Los Angeles, and Richmond, VA. Plus, they’ll be hosting drink trivia nights and prop drops.

What shows and movies will be featured at Netflix Geeked Week 2023?

What’s on Netflix first announced some of the shows and films that will feature on October 16th, but we’ve since learned of many more. We can confirm at least 48 movies, shows, and games will be showcased throughout the week.

All titles that have been announced or teased in the runup to the event have been included below – all the others are under embargo:

3 Body Problem

Avatar: The Last Airbender

BLUE EYE SAMURAI

Code 8: Part II

Damsel

Devil May Cry

Exploding Kittens

Gyeongseong Creature

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory

Leave The World Behind

Life on our Planet

Masters of the Universe: Revolution

Obliterated

One Piece

Onmyoji

Rebel Moon

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Sonic Prime

Squid Game: The Challenge

Stranger Things

Terminator Anime Series

The Archies

The Brothers Sun

The Dragon Prince

Tom Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

The Umbrella Academy

Ultraman

Yu Yu Hakusho

“10+ Netflix Games” will also be showcased throughout the week.

Geeked Week 2023 Schedule

The event takes place over seven days and will come in the form of:

1 Stranger Things day

2 social media update days

3 live stream days

1 Rebel Moon showcase

The live streams can be found on X, Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube.

Here’s how that breaks down day-to-day:

ADVERTISING

Monday, November 6th – Day 1 Stranger Things Day Updates throughout the day

Tuesday, November 7th – Day 2 5 updates throughout the day on social media (one every two hours) 6 AM to 2 PM PT 9 AM to 5 PM ET 2 PM to 10 PM GMT

Wednesday, November 8th – Day 3 5 updates throughout the day on social media (one every two hours) 6 AM to 2 PM PT 9 AM to 5 PM ET 2 PM to 10 PM GMT

Thursday, November 9th – Day 4 Live Showcase Titles include Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Umbrella Academy, and The Dragon Prince Begins at 1 PM PT Begins at 4 PM ET Begins at 8 PM GMT

Friday, November 10th – Day 5 Live Showcase Titles include 3 Body Problem, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Leave the World Behind & Power House Animation Begins at 1 PM PT Begins at 4 PM ET Begins at 8 PM GMT

Saturday, November 11th – Day 6 Live Showcase Titles include Damsel, ONE PIECE, and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Begins at 1 PM PT Begins at 4 PM ET Begins at 8 PM GMT

Sunday, November 12th – Day 7 Live Rebel Moon Showcase Starts at 4:30 PM PT Starts at 7:30 PM ET Starts at 23:30 PM GMT



Are you looking forward to Geeked Week 2023? Let us know in the comments below.