Geeked Week 2023: Full Schedule and Lineup of Shows, Movie and Games

Between November 6th and November 12th, Netflix will be debuting first looks plus new information on existing and brand-new shows, movies, and games at its third annual Geeked Week event. Below is our full preview for the upcoming event, including all the titles set to be showcased and what we can expect.
Slightly later than prior Geeked Weeks (the previous two took place in June 2021 and 2022, respectively), this will be the latest showcase event Netflix has held in 2023, following TUDUM Live in Brazil in the summer and, more recently, DROP 01.
For those unfamiliar, Geeked Week is a week-long event where Netflix holds multiple live streams revealing first looks and sharing breaking news about forthcoming shows and movies. In addition, in 2023, Netflix has set up numerous tattoo pop-up shops in New York, Atlanta, Denver, Los Angeles, and Richmond, VA. Plus, they’ll be hosting drink trivia nights and prop drops.
What shows and movies will be featured at Netflix Geeked Week 2023?
What’s on Netflix first announced some of the shows and films that will feature on October 16th, but we’ve since learned of many more. We can confirm at least 48 movies, shows, and games will be showcased throughout the week.
All titles that have been announced or teased in the runup to the event have been included below – all the others are under embargo:
- 3 Body Problem
- Avatar: The Last Airbender
- BLUE EYE SAMURAI
- Code 8: Part II
- Damsel
- Devil May Cry
- Exploding Kittens
- Gyeongseong Creature
- Jurassic World: Chaos Theory
- Leave The World Behind
- Life on our Planet
- Masters of the Universe: Revolution
- Obliterated
- One Piece
- Onmyoji
- Rebel Moon
- Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
- Sonic Prime
- Squid Game: The Challenge
- Stranger Things
- Terminator Anime Series
- The Archies
- The Brothers Sun
- The Dragon Prince
- Tom Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
- The Umbrella Academy
- Ultraman
- Yu Yu Hakusho
“10+ Netflix Games” will also be showcased throughout the week.
Geeked Week 2023 Schedule
The event takes place over seven days and will come in the form of:
- 1 Stranger Things day
- 2 social media update days
- 3 live stream days
- 1 Rebel Moon showcase
The live streams can be found on X, Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube.
Here’s how that breaks down day-to-day:
- Monday, November 6th – Day 1
- Stranger Things Day
- Updates throughout the day
- Tuesday, November 7th – Day 2
- 5 updates throughout the day on social media (one every two hours)
- 6 AM to 2 PM PT
- 9 AM to 5 PM ET
- 2 PM to 10 PM GMT
- Wednesday, November 8th – Day 3
- 5 updates throughout the day on social media (one every two hours)
- 6 AM to 2 PM PT
- 9 AM to 5 PM ET
- 2 PM to 10 PM GMT
- Thursday, November 9th – Day 4
- Live Showcase
- Titles include Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Umbrella Academy, and The Dragon Prince
- Begins at 1 PM PT
- Begins at 4 PM ET
- Begins at 8 PM GMT
- Friday, November 10th – Day 5
- Live Showcase
- Titles include 3 Body Problem, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Leave the World Behind & Power House Animation
- Begins at 1 PM PT
- Begins at 4 PM ET
- Begins at 8 PM GMT
- Saturday, November 11th – Day 6
- Live Showcase
- Titles include Damsel, ONE PIECE, and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
- Begins at 1 PM PT
- Begins at 4 PM ET
- Begins at 8 PM GMT
- Sunday, November 12th – Day 7
- Live Rebel Moon Showcase
- Starts at 4:30 PM PT
- Starts at 7:30 PM ET
- Starts at 23:30 PM GMT
