Cousins, Burrow, and Goff Headline ‘Quarterback’ Season 2, Coming July 2025 on Netflix

The partnership between the NFL and Netflix continues with the return of the sports docuseries Quarterback. After missing out on the 2024 season thanks to the release of Running Back, Quarterback returns for a second season on Netflix in July 2025 and will follow QBs Kirk Cousins, Joe Burrow, and Jared Goff.

Netflix’s NFL series Quarterback is produced by NFL Films, Omaha Productions, and 2PM Productions. Peyton Manning is the executive producer for Omaha Productions. Ross Ketover, Pat Kelleher, and Keith Cossrow are executive producers for NFL Films.

When is Quarterback season 2 coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that Quarterback will return for a second season in July 2025!

An exact release date has yet to be announced. But we expect to learn more soon.

Which NFL Quarterbacks will feature in season 2?

The first season featured quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Marcus Moriata of the Atlanta Falcons, and Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings.

Season 2 will see the return of Kirk Cousins, who now plays for the Atlanta Falcons and will be joined by quarterbacks Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions.

Burrow has been the QB of the Bengals since 2020, leading them to their first playoff win since 1990, ending the longest active drought in the four major North American sports. Despite missing out on the 2024 playoffs, Burrow had his best season with the Bengals, registering a career-best 4,918 passing yards and 43 touchdowns.

Goff led the strong Detroit Lions team to the playoffs, registering a 15-2 in the regular season and winning the NFC North Conference. However, the Lions lost in the playoffs to the Washington Commanders, who Marcus Moriata now plays.

After Quarterback’s first season, Kirk Cousins spent one more year with the Minnesota Vikings before being traded to the Atlanta Falcons. His record at the Vikings ended with 50 wins, 37 losses, and one tie in the regular season. His playoff record was one win and two losses.

His first season for the Atlanta Falcons saw him register a franchise record when he threw for 509 passing yards in a single game in October 2024 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Are you looking forward to watching Quarterback season 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!