Following Dark Winds season 4’s summer 2026 arrival on Netflix, fans are already looking ahead to the next chapter for the Navajo Tribal Police. Season 5 is already filmed and set for 2027—but Netflix subscribers have a major July 2027 licensing deadline to watch. Here is everything we know about Dark Winds season 5, including its Netflix outlook, new cast additions, and plot details.

Based on Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee novels, Dark Winds has become one of the most popular AMC series on Netflix. Holding a rare 100% Rotten Tomatoes score across all four seasons, the psychological thriller jumped straight back into the Netflix US Top 10 when season 4 dropped in July 2026.

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According to Netflix Engagement Report data (2023 through mid-2026), Dark Winds has generated 233 million viewing hours—equating to 48.5 million views—before even counting season 4’s full summer surge.

When will Dark Winds Season 5 be on Netflix? (Watch That July 2027 License!)

AMC Networks has confirmed that Dark Winds season 5 will premiere on AMC and AMC+ in 2027. While an exact date and trailer have yet to be announced, production wrapped in June 2026, strongly pointing to a Q1 2027 premiere (likely February or March, matching seasons 3 and 4).

As tracked in our AMC shows on Netflix preview and Dark Winds Season 4 Netflix US release date tracker, new seasons have been making the jump to Netflix US faster than ever:

Seasons 1 & 2: August 19, 2024

August 19, 2024 Season 3: October 27, 2025 (Roughly 7.5 months after AMC)

October 27, 2025 (Roughly 7.5 months after AMC) Season 4: July 4, 2026 (Roughly 4.5 months after AMC—with select international Netflix regions receiving it even earlier in April 2026)

Netflix’s current license for Dark Winds runs through July 4, 2027. That leaves two possible scenarios for Netflix viewers:

Netflix and AMC extend the deal (Most Likely): The two companies previously expanded their licensing pact in September 2025. Given Dark Winds‘ strong viewership on Netflix, another renewal before July 2027 looks like a strong bet. If renewed—and assuming a Q1 2027 AMC launch (some sites seem to list February through March but we couldn’t verify)—expect Dark Winds season 5 on Netflix in summer or early fall 2027 (potentially right around July 2027). The license expires: If no extension is signed before July 4, 2027, season 5 would remain exclusive to AMC and AMC+, and seasons 1–4 would depart Netflix US in early July 2027.

Is Dark Winds Season 5 already filmed?

Yes! AMC renewed Dark Winds for season 5 on February 5, 2026—ahead of season 4’s premiere—and wasted no time getting back to work.

Filming for the eight-episode fifth season ran from March 16 through mid-June 2026 in New Mexico, and the series is currently in post-production. Created by Graham Roland and showrun by John Wirth (with George R.R. Martin among its executive producers), season 5 will also see star Zahn McClarnon return to the director’s chair for episode 2 following his directorial debut in season 4.

What to expect from Dark Winds Season 5 (Plot & New Cast)

Warning: The following section contains spoilers. Proceed with caution!

After season 4’s detour to 1970s Los Angeles, season 5 returns to the Southwest to deal with the fallout of the season 4 finale’s biggest bombshell: the murder of Scarborough Police Acting Chief Gordo Sena (A. Martinez). His killing puts Lt. Joe Leaphorn’s planned retirement on hold, pulling him into a clash with new law enforcement leadership and a dangerous new adversary.

On the personal side, Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) are preparing for a traditional Navajo wedding—only for Bernadette’s estranged father to unexpectedly resurface.

Season 5 introduces one of the show’s biggest waves of new cast additions yet:

New Series Regulars:

John Hoogenakker (Dopesick, Jack Ryan) as Sheriff Mark Bishop – Gordo’s younger, buttoned-up successor who lets Leaphorn join the murder investigation, only for the two to clash over jurisdiction and control.

(Dopesick, Jack Ryan) as – Gordo’s younger, buttoned-up successor who lets Leaphorn join the murder investigation, only for the two to clash over jurisdiction and control. Paola Núñez (The Fall of the House of Usher, Bad Boys: Ride or Die) as Luisa Alvarado – A lead U.S. Attorney’s office investigator with ties to Leaphorn’s past, reuniting Núñez with Zahn McClarnon after AMC’s The Son.

(The Fall of the House of Usher, Bad Boys: Ride or Die) as – A lead U.S. Attorney’s office investigator with ties to Leaphorn’s past, reuniting Núñez with Zahn McClarnon after AMC’s The Son. Martin Sensmeier (1883, The Terminal List) as Terry Bai – A Vietnam War veteran turned racetrack worker who has known Jim Chee since middle school.

New Recurring Cast:

Noel Fisher (Shameless) as Michael Jorie – A dangerous, self-righteous killer tied to a violent southwestern gang.

(Shameless) as – A dangerous, self-righteous killer tied to a violent southwestern gang. Devin Sampson-Craig (Rez Ball) as Daniel Ironwater, Jr. – A skilled ranch-hand struggling after Vietnam and heading down the wrong path.

(Rez Ball) as – A skilled ranch-hand struggling after Vietnam and heading down the wrong path. John Patrick Jordan (Landman) as Dale Hicks – An FBI agent stationed at the Sheriff’s department working alongside Leaphorn and Alvarado.

(Landman) as – An FBI agent stationed at the Sheriff’s department working alongside Leaphorn and Alvarado. Gregory Cruz (Mayans M.C.) as Ed Manuelito – Bernadette’s biological father, a WWII veteran who abandoned her after her mother’s death and returns 15 years later, newly sober, hoping to make amends.

Returning Cast:

Zahn McClarnon (Lt. Joe Leaphorn), Kiowa Gordon (Jim Chee), Jessica Matten (Bernadette Manuelito), and Deanna Allison (Emma Leaphorn).

(Lt. Joe Leaphorn), (Jim Chee), (Bernadette Manuelito), and (Emma Leaphorn). Geraldine Keams returns as Emma’s mother, Alice Benally (last seen in season 1), to help plan Bernadette and Chee’s wedding.

returns as Emma’s mother, (last seen in season 1), to help plan Bernadette and Chee’s wedding. A. Martinez is also expected to appear in a guest capacity as Gordo Sena (likely via flashbacks).

Will Season 5 be the final season?

Despite Leaphorn’s teased retirement, AMC has not announced season 5 as the final season—nor has it ordered season 6 yet. Historically, AMC has renewed Dark Winds just weeks before each new season premieres, so we’ll likely learn the show’s long-term future early in 2027.

We’ll keep this post updated as soon as AMC announces an exact premiere date and any word on Netflix’s July 2027 license renewal.

Are you excited for Dark Winds season 5, and hoping Netflix keeps the show beyond July 2027? Let us know in the comments below!