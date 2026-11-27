2027 is shaping up to be another incredible year for anime on Netflix thanks to the likes of One Piece, and Sakamoto Days and Dan Da Dan returning for brand new seasons. Here is your definitive guide to every new anime heading to Netflix in 2027 and beyond.

Please note that this list is not definitive and may include assumptions about release dates. This is a work-in-progress preview and will be updated regularly to reflect new titles.

Bride of the Barrier Master (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: January 6, 2027

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Weekly episodes of the new anime series will stream on Netflix and other platforms worldwide. The anime is an adaptation of Kureha’s light novel series, which was illustrated by Bodax.

For thousands of years, Japan has been protected by five clans wielding barrier-weaving magic. Born to a branch family of one such clan, eighteen-year-old Hana has always been stuck in the shadow of her more capable, beautiful, and popular twin sister. When a strong power awakens within Hana, she chooses to hide it so she can continue living a quiet life out of the spotlight. But that ideal lifestyle begins to slip out of reach when Saku Ichinomiya takes over as the new head of the Ichinomiya clan and sets out to find a bride strong enough to stand by his side. Eager to keep her abilities secret, Hana steers clear of Saku… but will she be tempted to sign a marriage contract if it guarantees the peaceful, quiet future of her dreams?

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Hirayasumi (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: January 2027

Another anime is headed to Netflix in January 2027: the anime adaptation of Keigo Shinzō’s acclaimed manga, Hirayasumi. Yuuma Uchida, Mayu Takahashi, and Youko Hikasa star in the Japanese dub.

Twenty-nine-year-old Hiroto inherits a house in Asagaya from a local elderly friend. Three months later, his 18-year-old art student cousin, Natsumi, moves in with him. Despite their differences, the pair navigate their seemingly mundane lives living under the same roof.

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Sakamoto Days (Season 2)

Netflix Release Date: January 18, 2027

Alongside Dan Da Dan, Sakamoto Days has swiftly become one of the most popular anime on Netflix. Watched by millions worldwide, the show has plenty of viewers eagerly awaiting its return.

In the highly anticipated second season, retired legendary hitman Taro Sakamoto and his telepathic partner Shin go undercover at the JCC—an elite assassin training academy—to investigate the mysterious villain known as Slur. Meanwhile, the Order heads out to Kyoto for a perilous mission, where an unexpected ambush brings shocking, deadly secrets from Sakamoto and Slur’s shared past finally to light.

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The One Piece (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: February 2027

A One Piece anime remake has been long overdue, and it currently has the anime community buzzing. Stepping in for TOEI Animation, the acclaimed animators at WIT Studio are taking the helm to deliver a fresh vision of the classic. Judging by the teasers, this new iteration guarantees significantly improved pacing alongside the gorgeous, modernized animation this epic saga demands.

Time to set sail with Monkey D. Luffy all over again as the rookie pirate sets out on his adventure to claim Gold Roger’s treasure and become the King of the Pirates. But first, Luffy needs to find himself a crew.

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Akane-banashi (Season 2)

Netflix Release Date: February/March 2027

The second season of Akane-banashi is on the way! However, it’s unclear when the anime will return to Netflix, as the first season’s release was previously delayed to accommodate the English dub. Which means we could be waiting until either February or March for season 2 to land on Netflix.

“Akane unintentionally stirs up a scandal when she’s discovered taking informal lessons from her father’s former teacher, Shiguma Arakawa. And she’s about to make even bigger waves because she is about to begin her first steps in climbing the ranks of a rakugo performer from zenza opening act to shin’uchi headliner is exchanging her secret lessons for formal training. But she’ll still have to finish high school and navigate her relationship with Shiguma’s existing apprentices, all while learning that becoming a stellar rakugoka takes much more than just being good at performing!”

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Beat & Motion (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: 2027

An anime adaptation of Beat & Motion was announced years ago, but the prolonged silence since then had left us, and the fans, incredibly worried. Thankfully, we received a major update in June confirming that Beat & Motion will be released sometime in 2027. We’re still waiting on an exact release date, but we’re incredibly excited to see what’s in store for us.

After being bullied for his art, Tatsuhiko abandons his childhood dream of animation. Years later, a harsh scolding from a drunk woman pushes him to rediscover his passion. He creates a short animation that goes viral, catching the eye of his favorite singer, Nico, who requests a collaboration. When they meet, Tatsuhiko realizes Nico is the very same woman who yelled at him. Together, they navigate their new partnership and their fiercely shared creative passions.

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Dan Da Dan (Season 3)

As one of Netflix’s standout anime hits in recent years, the series left a massive void when season 2 wrapped up over a year ago. After a long and patient wait, fans can finally start counting down the days: season 3 is officially slated to return in 2027.

The third season will pick up where the second left off with the Kaiju arc, in which the mysterious alien girl piloting the kaiju wakes up and kisses Okarun, sparking Momo’s jealousy. However, the group soon learns the alien girl is a refugee fleeing a ruthless alien empire bent on conquering Earth. To protect their home and their new friend, Momo, Okarun, and their supernaturally powered allies must unite to fight off a massive, chaotic global invasion.

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One Piece: Elbaf Arc (Season 2)

Netflix Release Date: 2027

There’s a ton of One Piece content coming to Netflix in 2027. With the arrival of the One Piece remake and the third season of the live-action adaptation, fans can also look forward to the continuation of the Elbaf Arc with exciting new weekly episodes as Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates continue their adventure in the homeland of the giants.

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Delicious in Dungeon (Season 2)

Netflix Release Date: October 2027

Delicious in Dungeon was a smash hit on Netflix when it first dropped in 2024, and fans will be rewarded for their patience with a second season, which lands in October 2027. While it’s still a long wait, we’re sure Trigger promises to deliver a stellar second season.

Jimoto Saiko (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: 2027

Yet another project from Mappa, Jimoto Saiko is an adaptation of the popular web manga series by author and illustrator Usagi.

Chan-ko and her delinquent friends navigate their absurd daily lives in a bleak, crime-ridden neighborhood. Despite the constant presence of yakuza, violence, and dangerous situations, the girls remain hilariously oblivious, insisting their hometown is the absolute best.

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Coming to Netflix in 2027 TBA & Beyond

Record of Ragnarok (Season 4)

Netflix Release Date: 2027 (TBC)

The fight for the fate of humanity continues in the epic tournament, where the gods currently lead 5-4 after Apollo defeated King Leonidas. Next up: swordsman Soji Okita, sniper Simo Häyhä, and demon slayer Sakata Kintoki fight to save humanity from the gods Susano, Loki, and Odin.

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Splinter Cell: Deathwatch (Season 2)

Netflix Release Date: 2027 (TBC)

Splinter Cell is a beloved video game franchise from the 2000s, and fans have been waiting in vain for over 13 years for a new installment. For the time being, that hole has been filled by Splinter Cell: Deathwatch. Set within the continuity of the games, but taking place many years later, the series sees the return of Sam Fisher, a retired Splinter Cell operative drawn back into the world of espionage. The first season was a resounding success and will return for a second season.

We’re waiting on confirmation that Splinter Cell: Deathwatch will return in 2027.

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Netflix Release Date: TBA

Two best friends living in a rural Japanese village: Yoshiki and Hikaru. Growing up together, they were inseparable… until the day Hikaru came back from the mountains and was no longer himself. “Something” has taken over Hikaru’s body, memories, feelings… and everything they know begins to unravel.

What anime are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK in 2027? Let us know in the comments below!