‘Dynasty’ Season 5 Coming to Netflix in September 2022

Four seasons of Dynasty are now on Netflix in every region of the world meaning you’ve got 86 episodes to binge through as of right now. As you may have heard there will be a fifth and final season of the show which is coming to Netflix in September 2022.

The reboot of the 1980s soap opera first debuted on our screens back in October 2017 and will soon be going into its fifth season. Dynasty was renewed for a fifth season back in February 2021 and will once again consist of 22 episodes. The bad news is that despite the show doing well on Netflix, the show will not be returning for a sixth season. The news of its cancelation came as a shock alongside a slew of other The CW shows coming to an end.

Never caught the series before? Here’s what you can expect:

“The Carringtons and the Colbys feud for control over their fortune — and their children — in this updated reboot of the classic prime-time soap.”

When will Season 5 of Dynasty be on The CW?

As we mentioned above, the series has not returned to its regular October release slot as it did for seasons 1 through 3.

According to FindFilmWork from BTL, filming began on October 22nd, 2021, and wrapped in August 2022.

Season 4 was massively delayed due to the pandemic and didn’t begin to air until May 2021. As a result, The CW didn’t begin airing on The CW until December 20th, 2021. Even then, it was only for two Christmas episodes.

The remaining 20 episodes of season 5 began airing starting on March 11th, 2022 with the final episode scheduled for September 16th, 2022.

When will Dynasty Season 5 be on Netflix?

In the US, The CW shows have traditionally come to Netflix around 8 days after their finale airs. That was not the case for many titles from The CW in 2021 given delays in production.

With that production hopefully back on track, we should see Dynasty season 5 on Netflix US around a week and a bit after the series wraps up.

With the finale now set for Dynasty, we’re happy to confirm that:

The complete fifth season of Dynasty is set to release on Netflix on September 24th, 2022.

This date is also set to be applied to Netflix outside the United States too.

Despite seasons 1 and 2 of Dynasty coming to Netflix weekly, that’s not happened with any season since season 3 despite the show still continuing to carry Netflix Original branding.

