Edgar Wright’s ‘The Sparks Brothers’ Coming to Netflix in October 2021

Netflix has picked up the SVOD rights to The Spark Brothers which was released over the summer by director Edgar Wright. The movie will drop on Netflix in the US on October 28th, 2021.

First released at Sundance Film Festival at the beginning of the year, The Sparks Brothers eventually went on to get a wide release in June 2021.

The documentary takes a look back at the careers of Ron and Russell Mael who are duo behind the rock and pop group, Sparks who began their musical careers back in 1966.

The musical duo are present throughout the doc with interviews from Beck, Steve Jones, Gillian Gilbert, Andy Bell, Thurston Moore, Stephen Morris and Alex Kapranos among others.

Long-term Edgar Wright collaborators Simon Pegg and Nick Frost also featured in the movie (the three worked on the Cornetto trilogy together – Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World’s End) as voices in animation segments in the film.

Critics reviews of the doc were glowing at the start of the year and throughout. It currently holds an 80 on Metacritic with a 7.9 on IMDb at the time of publishing.

Jordan Hoffman of The Guardian said, “This is a film that loves its subjects and only someone with a biological revulsion to catchy pop or grand rock theatrics will dislike the film.”

Edgar Wright now works with Netflix under an output deal with multiple adaptations in the work including Lockwood & Co. which has been filming throughout the course of 2021. Other upcoming Netflix projects coming up includes The Murders of Molly Southbourne and The City of Brass.

Beyond these Netflix projects, Wright is on board to direct several movie projects including The Running Man for Paramount and The Chain for Universal Pictures.

Are you looking forward to watching The Sparks Brothers on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.